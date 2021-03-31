Noosh's Marketing Production Execution Platform Selected by Leading Financial Services Company

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Noosh, the global leader in marketing production execution software solutions, announced today that its industry-proven SaaS solution has been selected by a major financial services organization to manage its marketing execution and materials production operations.

Job locations and workstyles have shifted dramatically over the past twelve months to accommodate the needs of employees working from anywhere and everywhere. Noosh's SaaS solution has strong capabilities that enable widely distributed workforces and supply chains to complete projects efficiently and effectively. Unlike competitive solutions, Noosh also tracks compliance to internal workflow, policy, and buying practices to enforce robust financial controls.

"The Noosh team possesses considerable experience and expertise in working successfully with demanding financial services companies," said Mark Tiedens, CEO of Noosh. "The Noosh platform has a unique ability to manage distributed workflows between enterprise employees – who increasingly need to work from anywhere – and their diverse portfolios of marketing suppliers, while ensuring strict compliance with established purchasing and business policies."

Before choosing Noosh, this new financial client conducted a thorough technology evaluation that included an in-depth assessment of Noosh's security capabilities and its ability to comply with the company's stringent corporate finance policies. The firm's marketing production group will use Noosh's project collaboration and procurement functionalities to manage the execution of marketing print, POP/Display, direct mail, and debit card carrier projects in partnership with its supplier network.

To learn more about Noosh, visit Noosh.com and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Noosh

Noosh is the world's leading independent marketing execution software company, used by enterprises and marketing services companies to bring campaigns to life. The company's collaborative SaaS solution helps customers optimize marketing execution activities from creative brief through production processes to costing and invoice reconciliation. Noosh's users span the entirety of the marketing value chain, including agencies, enterprises, and suppliers – delivering billions of dollars of marketing assets into the market to drive revenue for some of the world's leading brands.

Media contact:

Ron Barale

ron@noosh.com

978.505.3969

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nooshs-marketing-production-execution-platform-selected-by-leading-financial-services-company-301259448.html

SOURCE Noosh Inc