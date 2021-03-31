Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI) announces its New Engagement with Southwest Medical Center (SMC) to provide Cloud Disaster Recovery Services

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI), a leader in the public cloud for Hospitals and Health Systems, today announces its recent signing with Southwest Medical Center. HTI will provide Cloud Disaster Recovery services to help Southwest Medical Center enhance the security and reliability of their EHR data and accelerating their digital transformation.

Southwest Medical Center relies on their EHRs and other systems to deliver high-quality and efficient care for their patients, requiring them to have an effective backup and disaster recovery strategy in times of catastrophe. With this engagement, HTI's Cloud Disaster Recovery services will focus on providing uninterrupted stability to Southwest Medical Center's patient care operations.

"Our healthcare and cloud expertise provide our clients with the cost-effective reliability required to meet the challenges of today's healthcare environment. We're proud to announce this partnership with Southwest Medical Center, to innovate their technology and accelerate their operations."- Ashleigh Rogers, Vice President, Healthcare Triangle.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI)

Healthcare Triangle, Inc.™ (HTI) is a leading healthcare information technology company focused on advancing innovative, industry-transforming solutions in the areas of cloud services, data science, professional and managed services for the healthcare and life sciences industry. HTI reinforces healthcare progress by enabling the adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to the immediate business needs of healthcare organizations. Visit www.healthcaretriangle.com for more information.

About Southwest Medical Center (SMC)

Southwest Medical Center is a not-for-profit, community owned, acute care facility in Liberal, KS which fosters an engaging work environment focused on providing excellent care to patients. Its central location allows them to provide services to the residents of 5 states including Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico. Southwest Medical Center is accredited by the Joint Commission of Healthcare Organizations and their employees are continuously involved in improving the safety and quality of care provided to the public through the provision of healthcare accreditation and related services that support performance improvement in healthcare organizations.

