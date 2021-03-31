Audi of America is the official automotive partner of nature-inspired luxury lifestyle brand, 1 Hotels

HERNDON, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Audi of America announced today it is the official and exclusive automotive partner of 1 Hotels in the U.S. including New York, Miami and Los Angeles. 1 Hotels is a mission-driven, nature-inspired luxury lifestyle brand with sustainability at the core of its DNA, and the ultimate goal of protecting people and planet.

From 2021 through 2023, the Audi e-tron will serve as the Official Electric Vehicle of 1 Hotels properties in New York, Los Angeles and Miami. Hotel guests will be able to experience the Audi e-tron by taking advantage of the hotel's house cars through the guest shuttles and chauffeured drives. 1 Hotels has curated local excursions for guests to enjoy Audi e-tron test drive experiences at each of the hotels.

Collaborating with 1 Hotels strengthens Audi's mission to support partnerships with like-minded organizations that stand for living progress and creating a more electrified and sustainable future. Both brands share a commitment to electrification and more sustainable mobility, investing in community projects, giving back to society and the environment, and the responsible use of resources as part of a larger effort to becoming net-carbon neutral.

As part of the partnership through the Audi Preferred Benefits program, Audi owners will be able to enjoy 15 percent off the best flexible rate when they book a stay at any of the following 1 Hotels at Central Park, Brooklyn Bridge, South Beach and West Hollywood.

Shared commitment to sustainability

Audi and 1 Hotels have a shared vision of creating a more sustainable future. For Audi, this includes a commitment to offer a U.S. model lineup that is 30 percent fully or partially electrified by 2025 and becoming one of the first automakers to implement an internal carbon price program as a key initiative in the brand's pursuit of lower CO2.

Audi was also among the first automotive manufacturers to publicly support and align its actions with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement and has set the ambitious goal of reducing vehicle-specific CO2 emissions by 30 percent by 2025 and aims to be net CO2-neutral throughout the company by 2050.

As the first mission-driven hospitality brand, 1 Hotels commitment to safeguarding the planet informs every aspect of the brand from design, food and beverage, programming and activations. 1 Hotels is a brand, a cause, and a platform for change. In 2021, 1 Hotels plans on announcing a sustainably focused guest loyalty program and has also enhanced their sustainably minded mission to include a focus on diversity in advancing the common human cause, which is safeguarding people and the planet.

Together, Audi and 1 Hotels will collaborate on upcoming events including Earth month, Formula E, LA Auto Show and Art Basel and new property openings in Toronto and Nashville later this year.

"Audi is proud to partner with 1 Hotels, a brand that shares our commitment to creating a more sustainable future and our dedication to being an advocate for change. Through this partnership, we are excited to offer Audi fans and 1 Hotels guests the chance to learn about the benefits of electric vehicles and experience the thrill of driving one of Audi's fully electric models," said Tara Rush, chief marketing officer, Audi of America.

"We are very excited to build a deep and meaningful partnership with a like-minded brand like Audi," said Arash Azarbarzin, CEO, SH Hotels & Resorts, hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels. "Providing this new experience enhances 1 Hotels offerings and also provides our guests with the opportunity to experience our local communities, a key element in our mission to encourage them to safeguard the environment. By adding this new experience for our guests, we will encourage them to maintain their appreciation for the preservation of nature."

For more information, please visit: https://www.1hotels.com

ABOUT 1 HOTELS:

As a luxury lifestyle hotel brand inspired by nature, 1 Hotels cultivates the best of sustainable design and architecture, together with extraordinary comfort and an unrivaled level of service. 1 Hotels, which launched in 2015 with the opening of exclusive properties in Miami's South beach and Manhattan's Central Park, followed by Brooklyn, located on the East River, in February 2017, West Hollywood, on Sunset Boulevard, in June 2019, and Sanya (China) in 2020, is inspired by a simple idea: those that travel the world should also care about it, it is, after all, 1 world. 1 Hotels upholds this vision by channeling nature through design and culinary partnerships while connecting with the local community and taking sustainable steps to make a big difference. All 1 Hotel properties are among the first hotels in the world to become Sharecare Health Security VERIFIED® with Forbes Travel Guide. The comprehensive facility verification helps ensure that guests and travel planners can book with confidence at properties that have appropriate health safety procedures in place. The brand is expanding with the upcoming opening of its Toronto property and with properties under development in Toronto, Nashville, Sunnyvale, Hanalei Bay, Cabo San Lucas, Paris, San Francisco and Melbourne. Additional information can be found at 1hotels.com.

ABOUT AUDI OF AMERICA:

At Audi of America, we believe the Future is Electric. Our U.S. model lineup will be 30 percent electrified, including fully electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, by 2025, and globally we are committed to net CO2 neutrality by 2050. In 2020, Audi sold 186,620 vehicles in the U.S., and this year, we look forward to the next chapter in our journey to reinvent premium mobility with the arrivals of the fully electric Audi e-tron GT and Audi Q4 e-tron. Learn more about who we are and how we're working to create a more electric, innovative, and inclusive future at audiusa.com or media.audiusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audi-of-america-is-the-official-automotive-partner-of-nature-inspired-luxury-lifestyle-brand-1-hotels-301259175.html

SOURCE Audi of America