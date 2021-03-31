Veristor and Armis Partner to Provide Agentless Device Security for Diverse, Managed and Unmanaged Devices

ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veristor Systems, Inc., a trusted provider of transformative business technology solutions, and Armis®, the leading agentless device security platform, today announced a partnership to provide cybersecurity asset management, risk management and automated enforcement to address the new threat landscape of IT, OT, IoT, medical and unmanaged devices.

"The rising threat of cyberattacks in non-corporate IT environments combined with a rapid influx of non-traditional connected devices in today's enterprise environments creates significant cyberattack risk," said Brian Yost, Director of Cybersecurity Strategy, Veristor. "Armis uniquely solves this challenge with an agentless device security platform which is just as effective on OT, IoT, medical and unmanaged devices as it is on managed endpoints. This dramatically reduces cyber risk to fill a massive enterprise security gap many of our customers face."

"When it comes to the design and delivery of advanced security solutions for secure enterprise environments, Veristor is one of the leading solution provider experts," said Peter Doggart, VP Business Development and Global Channels at Armis. "We are pleased to add them to our growing partner network as we work together to eliminate the device security risk and gaps that can expose organizations to cyberthreats through the rapidly expanding number of vulnerable devices connected across their network."

Unlike traditional Endpoint Detection and Response Software (EDR) which requires an agent to provide continuous monitoring of managed systems, Armis is 100% agentless and expands beyond managed systems to monitor and protect unmanaged computers and IoT devices. The platform discovers all assets and devices – from laptops and smartphones to smart TVs, webcams, printers, industrial control systems, medical devices and more – and identifies gaps and vulnerabilities while also delivering automated security policy enforcement.

The Armis agentless device security platform is now offered as a part of the Veristor suite of security solutions that are designed to solve business challenges through the intelligent application of next-generation security technology. For more information visit: https://veristor.com/it-security.

About Veristor Systems, Inc.

A leading provider of transformative business technology solutions, Veristor helps its customers accelerate the time-to-value for the software, infrastructure and systems they deploy. We do this by harnessing deep expertise in today's most advanced data center, security, networking, hybrid cloud, and big data technologies and guiding businesses to the right solutions for their most pressing challenges. And with a full suite of design, deployment, support, and managed service offerings, we work shoulder-to-shoulder with our customers at every step of their technology journey to make technology truly work for them. IT's just who we are. Learn more at www.veristor.com.

About Armis

Armis is the leading agentless, enterprise-class device security platform designed to address the new threat landscape of unmanaged and IoT devices. Fortune 1000 companies trust our real-time and continuous protection to see and control all managed, unmanaged, and IoT devices – from traditional devices like laptops and smartphones to new smart devices like smart TVs, webcams, printers, HVAC systems, industrial control systems and PLCs, medical devices and more. Armis provides passive and unparalleled cybersecurity asset management, risk management, and automated enforcement. Armis is a privately held company and headquartered in Palo Alto, California. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

