Maverick Health Taps ixlayer to Facilitate COVID-19 Point-of-Care Testing for Organizations and Residents Across the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Maverick Health has selected ixlayer, a leader in technology-based solutions for diagnostic testing, to provide the information technology infrastructure for their COVID-19 testing program across the United States. The partnership will allow Maverick Health the ability to scale rapid Point-of-care (POC) testing to their customers to help organizations catch asymptomatic cases, provide a healthy environment for employees, and make communities as safe as possible.

Maverick Health's engagement with ixlayer ensures POC testing for COVID-19 testing meets all regulatory standards. POC testing offers the advantage of delivering rapid results for treatment and infection prevention decisions and is a proven option for assessing many people quickly and efficiently. Through ixlayer, Maverick can easily manage kit delivery and sample collection, patient management and physician coordination through a HIPAA and GDPR compliant cloud environment.

"Providing the right solutions for organizations to launch quick, effective programs to offer testing is at the core of our business," said Pouria Sanae, CEO of ixlayer. "We are pleased to work with Maverick Health to be the backbone of their testing platform as they serve hundreds of organizations and tens of thousands of individuals across the country."

"As Maverick Health rapidly expands our diagnostic testing capabilities—through public private partnerships, concierge testing sites, and in-home testing services—we're excited to add ixlayer to our suite of solutions," said Deena Klein, Director of Operations at Maverick Health. "Their strong capabilities make them an obvious provider to supplement our end-to-end solution used by thousands of people each day in search of quick, convenient, and accurate test results."

The ixlayer COVID-19 Clinical Testing platform gathers real-time data, including demographics on positive and negative tests by age, gender and geographic location - quickly identifying trends and hotspots in disease transmission. This valuable information is critical to track as the rate of COVID-19 cases continues to surge and new mutations are discovered. Looking ahead to the distribution of a vaccine, ixlayer's platform is also built to support patient registration, scheduling, inventory management, and public health outreach as officials keep track of who has been vaccinated. ixlayer's software currently facilitates the processing of 50,000 daily tests for both organizations and individuals.

As the U.S. continues to move towards nationwide vaccinations, providing simple and reliable COVID-19 testing is paramount as the country returns to normal. For more information on how to use ixlayer to scale testing for your organization, visit https://ixlayer.com.

About ixlayer:

ixlayer is an industry leader in the health-tech ecosystem, providing innovative solutions for enabling health systems, payors, biopharma, and health focused companies to offer health testing in a virtual environment. The ixlayer platform delivers end-to-end solutions for the technical, security, regulatory, and user experience components of complex health testing. As the industry shifts to remote and virtual care options, ixlayer is powering patient engagement and preventative health strategies through virtual health testing, at scale. The ixlayer solution can be added to existing patient engagement platforms and patient portals to enable real time health and wellness lab testing. Founded in 2018, ixlayer currently supports millions of patients and has launched hundreds of testing programs for large organizations, health systems and every level of the government.

About Maverick Health:

Maverick Health is a leading consumer health company dedicated to providing custom tailored at-home diagnostic testing with actionable insights through its fully integrated physician network. Trusted by government agencies, organization and individuals for COVID-19 testing, the company is committed to providing innovative technology solutions that help reimage healthcare by making it more accessible at home.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/maverick-health-taps-ixlayer-to-facilitate-covid-19-point-of-care-testing-for-organizations-and-residents-across-the-united-states-301259564.html

SOURCE ixlayer