Change in the number of shares and votes in BioInvent International AB

LUND, Sweden, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (publ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) today announced that the company's total number of shares as per March 31, 2021 amounts to 58,471,096 shares, corresponding to an equal number of votes. The increase in the number of shares and votes results from the directed issue of MSEK 819 to international and Swedish institutional investors by issuance of 16,260,601 shares, announced on February 23, 2021 and approved by the General Meeting on March 23, 2021.

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV) is a clinical-stage company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently three drug candidates in four ongoing clinical programs in Phase l/ll trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T™ technology platform simultaneously identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline or for additional licensing and partnering.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

This information is information that BioInvent International AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instruments Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication at 08:30 a.m. CEST on March 31, 2021.

