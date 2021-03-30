Gestalt Diagnostics' PathFlow Selected by BioReference Laboratories for Pathology Laboratory Business

SPOKANE, Wash., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gestalt Diagnostics today announced, that BioReference Laboratories Inc., an OPKO Health company, has selected their digital pathology solution, PathFlow®, to support its pathology business. PathFlow is an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories.

Under the agreement, Gestalt is partnering with Leica Biosciences, which provides whole slide imaging scanners, and MindPeak, which provides integrated AI algorithms within Gestalt's PathFlow. The ability to provide the full cycle of digital pathology to BioReference is an example of the acceleration in the advances of technologies and interoperability that are available for integration directly within the pathologist's workflow.

"Speaking on behalf of our team, we are honored to be the chosen vendor to support BioReference Lab's adoption of digital pathology. We look forward to enabling their pathologists to use innovative workflow and AI tools to support the diagnosis of disease including breast cancer," says Dan Roark, Chief Executive Officer, Gestalt Diagnostics.

"Our ability to partner, and interface, with multiple vendors provides a highly interoperable platform with a simple delivery and user experience, enabling their pathologists to achieve their goals of streamlined, interoperable digital pathology with computer aided diagnostic algorithms. BioReference will be using ER, PR, Ki-67, HER2, and P53 AI algorithms for breast diagnostics integrated directly within our digital platform, PathFlow," says Lisa-Jean Clifford, COO & Chief Strategy Officer, Gestalt Diagnostics.

About Gestalt Diagnostics

Gestalt Diagnostics is a private, profit-driven software company who provides technology solutions, technical and integration services and support to pathology laboratories. Gestalt has developed PathFlow, an enterprise software platform specifically designed to bring the benefits of digital workflow to pathologists and pathology laboratories. Gestalt has built upon their team's deep experience in developing and deploying pathology laboratory applications, Laboratory Information Systems, and a radiology workflow solution that is used for 15 million reads per year. Gestalt's products are engineered specifically for the unique needs and workflow of pathologists. The PathFlow platform includes integrated Image Analysis and Artificial Intelligence solutions and algorithms that provide cancer scoring and image enhancement support for the pathologist.

About BioReference

BioReference Laboratories, Inc., is one of the largest full service specialty laboratories in the United States that gives healthcare providers and patients the information to make confident healthcare decisions. With a focus on genetics, oncology, urology and women's health, BioReference offers comprehensive test solutions and unparalleled expertise based on a 40 year legacy of proven science. The company is in-network with the largest health plans in the United States, serves approximately 19 million patients annually, operates a network of 11 laboratory locations, and is backed by a medical staff of more than 300 M.D., D.O., Ph.D., genetic counselors and other professional clinical and scientific personnel. With a national footprint and niche market experience, BioReference provides credible and innovative solutions that meet the needs of employers, governmental agencies, educational systems, hospitals and health systems, correctional institutions, sports leagues, travel and leisure industries, and retail markets. BioReference provides industry-leading custom solutions for COVID-19, including point-of-care testing and large-scale screening programs.

