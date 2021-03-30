Midcoast Energy Completes CJ Express Expansion Project And Announces Anchor Shipper Agreement For Future Market Area Development

HOUSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The East Texas operating subsidiary of Midcoast Energy, LLC ("Midcoast"), an affiliate of ArcLight Capital Partners, LLC ("ArcLight"), has put its CJ Express Expansion Project ("CJ Express") into service and executed a firm transportation agreement and natural gas purchase and sales agreement with Golden Pass LNG Terminal, LLC.

CJ Express added compression and pipeline facilities at multiple locations on Midcoast's existing East Texas pipeline system. In addition to increasing Midcoast's Clarity pipeline transmission capacity to Gulf Coast demand centers to approximately 1 Bcfd, the completed expansion will increase gathering capabilities in the high-growth Shelby Trough area of the Haynesville Shale. CJ Express was anchored by long-term transportation agreements with two creditworthy shippers.

The new commercial agreements with Golden Pass LNG will become effective after completion of an extension of the Midcoast Clarity pipeline in the Beaumont area to a new interconnect with Golden Pass Pipeline, LLC. The construction of new facilities and effective date of long-term commitments will align with Golden Pass LNG's feedgas needs.

About Midcoast Energy, LLC

Midcoast Energy is a full-service natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) midstream business headquartered in Houston, Texas. Midcoast Energy has gathering and processing platforms operating in the Anadarko and East Texas supply basins of North America, an ownership interest in Texas Express Pipeline, and engages in the transporting and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids through its Logistics and Marketing segment. More information about Midcoast Energy can be found at www.midcoastenergy.com .

About ArcLight Capital Partners

ArcLight is one of the leading energy infrastructure firms. Founded in 2001, the firm helped pioneer an assetbased approach to investing in the energy sector. ArcLight has invested approximately $23 billion in 111 transactions since inception. Based in Boston, the firm's investment team employs a hands-on value creation strategy that utilizes its in-house technical, operational, and commercial specialists, as well as the firm's ~1,500person asset management affiliate. More information about ArcLight, and a complete list of ArcLight's portfolio companies, can be found at www.arclight.com .

About Golden Pass LNG Terminal, LLC

GPLNG, which is owned by affiliates of Qatar Petroleum and ExxonMobil, is a $10 billion project to add liquefaction and export capabilities to an existing liquefied natural gas import terminal near Sabine Pass, Texas. Estimated send out capacity will be around 16 million tons of LNG per year and the project will utilize existing tanks, berths and pipeline infrastructure and add new facilities for natural gas pretreatment and liquefaction. SOURCE Midcoast Energy, LLC

