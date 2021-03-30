Audioptics Medical Closes $1.9 million Seed Investment Round to Help Surgeons Treat Hearing Loss by More Accurately Visualizing & Diagnosing Middle Ear Pathologies

HALIFAX, NS, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Audioptics Medical, a Canadian medical device company based in Halifax Nova Scotia, has closed a $1.9 million seed investment round led by Innovacorp and Carl Zeiss Meditec AG.

Audioptics has developed a patented, novel otoscopic system that can visualize and measure the structures of the middle ear through the intact eardrum. The device will provide ear specialists with precise diagnostic information that can be used to diagnose middle ear pathologies non-invasively, thereby avoiding exploratory surgery. The device will ensure that patients with conductive hearing loss receive the best treatment for their disorder and will improve their surgical outcomes.

"Innovacorp has been a long-time supporter of Audioptics. We are excited to see the progress the company has made in developing its unique medical technology that addresses a problem faced by so many people." says Lidija Marusic, Investment Manager at Innovacorp.

"We could not be more grateful and thrilled to have the support of Innovacorp, Carl Zeiss Meditec, and our angel investors in our mission to apply cutting edge imaging technology to solve the clinical challenges of conductive hearing loss, a disorder that affects more than 100 million people worldwide. This marks a major step in Audioptics' path towards the commercial development of the Ossiview Middle Ear Imaging system, our flagship product." says Dan MacDougall, Audioptics Medical CEO.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG is a leading international medical technology company that supplies innovative technologies and application-oriented solutions designed to help doctors improve the quality of life of their patients. The Company offers complete solutions, including implants and consumables, to diagnose and treat eye diseases; and provides innovative visualization solutions in minimal invasive surgery and medical diagnostics covering specialties such as Neurosurgery, Spinesurgery, ENT, and other minimally invasive specialties.

About Innovacorp

Innovacorp is Nova Scotia's early-stage venture capital organization. It finds, funds and fosters Nova Scotia start-ups in the deep technology sectors. In addition to risk capital, Innovacorp gives entrepreneurs access to world-class incubation facilities, expert advice and other support to help accelerate their companies. www.innovacorp.ca.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audioptics-medical-closes-1-9-million-seed-investment-round-to-help-surgeons-treat-hearing-loss-by-more-accurately-visualizing--diagnosing-middle-ear-pathologies-301258761.html

SOURCE Audioptics Medical

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/30/c1055.html