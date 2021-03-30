From Weeks to Same Day: NeuGen and PatientPing Partnership Enables Faster Transitions of Care and COVID-19 Identification Rates for Wisconsin Members

BOSTON, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPing, the nation's leading care collaboration platform, and NeuGen, a Shared Services organization providing support for WEA Trust and Health Tradition Health Plan, today announced its partnership, improving care coordination efforts for Wisconsin members. Through PatientPing's comprehensive suite of solutions, NeuGen receives real-time insights into member care events, including COVID-19 diagnoses, across the continuum. Rather than using traditional claims data, which can be up to a month old, real-time notifications immediately influence workflows that help optimize care delivery, ultimately improving both organizational and patient outcomes.

"Our partnership with PatientPing provides us with the real-time insights we need to move the needle on delivering advanced care to our members," said Tim Bartholow, MD, VP, Chief Medical Officer at WEA Trust. "With PatientPing, we can ensure our members, especially those at-risk, are at the appropriate level of care, in the right care setting, and receive the support they need post-discharge. We're thrilled to be taking the next step towards enhancing the way we support our members, and look forward to evolving our partnership with PatientPing to continue improving these efforts."

Prior to PatientPing, NeuGen needed to wait for healthcare systems to submit claims for emergency department (ED) encounters, which would often take 3-6 weeks, before being able to follow up with members. As a result of using PatientPing's platform, NeuGen has been able to identify ED visits in real-time and follow up with the member the same or next day to help set a follow-up appointment with an in-network provider or perform other coordination efforts that improve their care quality and effectiveness.

"When our staff has the ability to connect with members less than a day after an ED visit, it makes a much better impression, and has much more impact on health outcomes than if we wait weeks to receive and process a claim," said Jeff Carter, Manager of Utilization Review at NeuGen.

PatientPing notifies NeuGen as soon as members are admitted, discharged, or transferred to or from hospitals or post-acutes across PatientPing's national network. In Wisconsin, PatientPing partners with the Wisconsin Statewide Health Information Network, Inc. (WISHIN), which enables NeuGen to access a rich set of clinical data from its community health record, WISHIN Pulse, via single sign-on from within PatientPing's web-based platform. With this timely information from WISHIN and PatientPing, NeuGen can quickly identify and intervene on high-risk and risk-rising member care events, helping to avoid unnecessary admissions, direct members to the appropriate level of care, and ensure members receive care at in-network facilities.

Moreover, when COVID-19 infections began to ramp up in Wisconsin in mid-March 2020, PatientPing's real-time identification of ADT activity helped NeuGen estimate the impact of COVID-19 hospitalization on its members. With claims lag and the delayed turnaround time for COVID-19 testing results during the first several months of the pandemic, PatientPing's daily identification of diagnoses associated with COVID-19 infections allowed them to identify members with possible COVID-19 infections weeks before they received a medical claim.

"Claims data is delayed and effective care coordination relies on timing. The sooner a patient's care team can contact a discharged patient, the greater the likelihood the patient receives the necessary follow-up care and the less likely the person readmits to the provider facility," said Jay Desai, CEO of PatientPing. "We're excited to assist the NeuGen team realize better patient outcomes by providing a real-time solution that enables them to serve their members quickly."

PatientPing's national network includes over 9,000 health plans, hospitals, health systems, post-acutes, and other providers, all of which work together to deliver improved patient outcomes via seamless care coordination for their patients and members.

About NeuGen

Founded in November 2018, NeuGen is a Shared Services organization based out of Madison, Wisconsin. In 1970, the not-for-profit WEA Trust was founded by the Wisconsin Education Association Council (WEAC). Well known for high-touch, personalized customer service, WEA Trust serves Wisconsin public employers, their staff and families throughout the state. In 2018, WEA Trust acquired another Wisconsin-based health plan, Health Tradition, in order to serve both public and private employees in the state. Today, NeuGen supports both health insurance companies in addition to providing medical management and administrative services to other healthcare companies.

About WISHIN

WISHIN is the state-designated entity (SDE) for health information exchange and an independent not-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing the benefits of widespread, secure, interoperable health information technology to patients and caregivers throughout Wisconsin. As the SDE for HIE, WISHIN has built a comprehensive network of engaged payers and providers to promote and improve the health of individuals and communities throughout Wisconsin. WISHIN Pulse is an EHR-agnostic community health record providing timely access to relevant information that can lead to better clinical decisions, less duplication, more effective care coordination and transitions of care, and reduced administrative costs. For more information, please visit www.wishin.org.

About PatientPing

PatientPing is an innovative care collaboration platform that reduces the cost of healthcare and improves patient outcomes by seamlessly connecting providers to coordinate patient care. The platform enables providers to collaborate on shared patients through a comprehensive suite of solutions and allows provider organizations, health plans, governments, individuals and the organizations supporting them to leverage real-time patient data to reach their shared goals of improving the efficiency of our healthcare system. PatientPing's network consists of nearly 20 different provider types and currently connects over 9,000 healthcare providers including 1,250 hospitals, 6,000 post-acute care facilities, and hundreds of other providers such as Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), social and human service agencies, urgent cares, and behavioral health organizations among others.

