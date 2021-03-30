Vuzix Partners with TechSee to Bring AI-Powered Visual Assistance to the Enterprise Market over Vuzix' Smart Glasses

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, is pleased to announce a new partnership with TechSee, a leader in intelligent visual assistance technology, to deliver a remote visual assistance solution to field service technicians using AR and computer vision on Vuzix' M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.

By leveraging their proprietary AI-driven visual assistance platform, TechSee enables on-site field service technicians to receive real-time support from a remotely located expert. The on-site technician shows the issue or difficulty to the remote expert using their smart glasses and receives step-by-step AR-based guidance for a quick resolution. The technology also enables technicians to receive assistance in self-service mode without the need to contact a remote expert, with automated troubleshooting guidance and job verification using computer vision AI. The technology can recognize devices and their parts with a 98% accuracy level, while automatically diagnosing issues and suggesting resolutions. Access to full technical support while working in the field increases first-time fix rates, lowers downtime, improves technician engagement and minimizes training times.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with Vuzix," added Eitan Cohen, Chief Executive Officer at TechSee. "The synergies between our technology and Vuzix' Smart Glasses have created a pioneering solution for service organizations who can benefit from the power of AR and computer vision. This partnership enables field service organizations to transform their service delivery and allows them to leverage their data to automate repetitive tasks and elevate their ROI."

"TechSee's field service solution is a natural fit with our Smart Glasses, so we are very excited to partner with them to offer a unique computer vision-powered solution that can help technicians in both assisted service and self-service modes," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix. "Our smart glasses ecosystem continues to expand with each passing day, and we remain confident that Vuzix is increasingly well positioned to become the hardware vendor of choice among a growing number of industry players."

An example of an engine repair using AR computer vision remote guidance and the Vuzix M400 Smart Glasses can be viewed on YouTube through the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6YC4PfmBJP0.

Interested parties may contact the Vuzix sales team at sales@vuzix.com.

About TechSee

TechSee revolutionizes the customer experience domain with the ﬁrst visual engagement solution powered by Computer Vision AI and Augmented Reality. It enables enterprises around the world to deliver better customer assistance, enhance service quality and reduce costs. TechSee is led by industry veterans with years of experience in mobile technologies, artiﬁcial intelligence and big data. The company is headquartered in Tel Aviv with oﬃces in New York, London, and Madrid. For more information, visit www.techsee.me.

About Vuzix Corporation

Vuzix is a leading supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. The Company's products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable high-quality viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality. Vuzix holds 184 patents and patents pending and numerous IP licenses in the Video Eyewear field. The Company has won Consumer Electronics Show (or CES) awards for innovation for the years 2005 to 2021 and several wireless technology innovation awards among others. Founded in 1997, Vuzix is a public company (NASDAQ:VUZI) with offices in Rochester, NY, Oxford, UK, and Tokyo, Japan. For more information, visit Vuzix website, Twitter and Facebook pages.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain statements contained in this news release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking statements contained in this release relate to Vuzix' existing and potential business growth opportunities with TechSee and among other things the Company's leadership in the Smart Glasses and AR display industry. They are generally identified by words such as "believes," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "should" and similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the Company's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this release. The Company's actual results could differ materially due to risk factors and other items described in more detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Reports and MD&A filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and applicable Canadian securities regulators (copies of which may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). Subsequent events and developments may cause these forward-looking statements to change. The Company specifically disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise these forward-looking statements as a result of changed events or circumstances that occur after the date of this release, except as required by applicable law.

