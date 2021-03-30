ravkoo™ Integrates with Everyware, Adding Contactless Payments to Digital Pharmacy Patient Experience

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ravkooTM, the leading digital SaaS platform for prescription fulfillment, today announced that it is entering a partnership with Everyware, the U.S. solutions company known for contactless payments and streamlined customer engagement. ravkooTM chose Everyware for the ease and reliability of its digital experience for pharmacies, customers, and physicians.

As pharmacies adapt to the new realities of 2021, with curbside pharmacy services and targeted customer messaging, Everyware has developed a new patient engagement strategy. It digitally integrates Pay by Text payments and a two-way messaging process. These new interactive methods address consumer demands for safe and reliable touchless digital services.

"Everyware is helping brick-and-mortar pharmacies to modernize payments via contactless options as their customers now expect," said CEO and Founder of Everyware, Larry Talley. "We are excited to partner with ravkooTM to enhance its customers' pharmacy businesses. Everyware is unique and intuitively functions with easy, integrated messaging and text message payment. Our clients have seen their Pay by Text conversion rates rise between 40 and 60%, which means that consumers are more comfortable with text-based services including payment and customer messaging."

Pharmacies see the value in applying digital experience features. More stores are encouraging the use of text messages for 24/7 questions, curbside services, updating pharmacy records, and paying by text instead of physically swiping a credit card. Everyware is also a PCI and HIPAA compliant platform. Our encrypted authentication access method and other security measures are built into the design and management of Everyware's REST API, keeping the protection of sensitive integrated patient information top priority.

About ravkooTM

ravkooTM offers a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform for prescription fulfillment. The company works with over 400 distribution centers nationwide in more than 110 major cities. Through its innovative technology, ravkooTM is able to provide free, same-day or next-day prescription delivery to patients' doorsteps. The company is renowned for its ability to improve patient adherence through convenience, consultation, and affordability.

About Everyware

Launched by Larry Talley and Scott Orlinsky in 2015, Everyware is a leading contactless payments and customer engagement solutions company. Everyware offers simple billing solutions for organizations in a wide variety of industries helping companies collect payments and connect with customers, especially through text messaging, the ultimate contactless technology. The company helps clients to boost revenue, reduce chargebacks and refunds, as well as improve customer service. There is no other highly secure, mobile communication platform and payment gateway on the market that combines these tools to meet the demand. It is the most straightforward, simple and scalable Pay by Text platform that has the capability to work alongside existing systems with easy integration.

