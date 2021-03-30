Spark Networks Announces Agreement with ParshipMeet Group to Deliver Livestreaming Video to Users

BERLIN, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spark Networks SE (NYSE:LOV), one of the world's leading online dating companies, announced today that it will deliver livestreaming video to its largest brand, Zoosk, via an agreement with ParshipMeet Group, a leading provider of interactive dating solutions. Spark will leverage ParshipMeet Group's Live video Platform as a Service (vPaaS) product, which powers some of the world's largest livestreaming video dating apps by monetizing user videos.

"We're excited to bring an always on quality livestreaming service to Zoosk users, allowing them to make new connections more informally, in a fun and interactive fashion and enticing them to come back to our platform often," said Eric Eichmann, Spark Networks CEO. "This is an important step in our commitment to build the best social dating platforms for meaningful relationships to help people find true, long lasting love."

"We believe livestreaming is a perfect fit with Zoosk's global dating app and we are excited to add the company to our growing portfolio of vPaaS customers," said Geoff Cook, CEO The Meet Group and GM Video ParshipMeet Group. "Live video has proven it is the right product for these unprecedented times. Nearly 250,000 dating games now take place across our Live communities every day allowing members to connect, safely meet, and fall in love. Post-pandemic we expect video will still be the best filter for choosing who to meet – the richness of the interaction in Live allows members to learn more about each other and deepens connection. We look forward to working with the Zoosk team to bring this exciting product to their app."

About Spark Networks SE:

Spark Networks SE is America's third largest public dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV," with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York and Utah. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps include Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles and eDarling, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks has approximately one million monthly paying subscribers globally. For more information, visit spark.net or follow Spark on LinkedIn.

About ParshipMeet Group

ParshipMeet Group is an international market leader in online dating. With its uniquely diverse business approach, the company covers the whole spectrum of the online dating market, ranging from social dating with a strong entertainment component based on live video streaming, to serious matchmaking. ParshipMeet Group's brand portfolio consists of internationally successful and established brands with complementary strengths. Social dating and entertainment apps MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, GROWLr, and LOVOO focus on social connections, entertainment, and community. Matchmaking services such as eharmony or European-based Parship use scientific methods to help people find their partner for a compatible, happy long-term relationship. Headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, the company currently employs a workforce of more than 1,100 in eight offices worldwide. www.parshipmeet.com

