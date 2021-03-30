Kawa Celebrates Partnership with BTG

MIAMI, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kawa, an investment manager with US$1.8 billion in assets under management, today announced the sale of a minority stake to Banco BTG Pactual S.A. (BTG Pactual), the largest investment bank in Latin America, in order to solidify the partnership between the two market leaders. Founded in 2007, Kawa is a capital solutions provider and independent asset manager that specializes in real estate financing, including bridge lending, mezzanine financing, structured credit, net leased real estate equity, ground leases and credit tenant leases.

Kawa's Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer, Daniel Ades, emphasized that the investment will accelerate growth for Kawa and offer more opportunities to Brazilian investors interested in having exposure to onshore U.S. assets. "The objective of this partnership is to offer high-quality investments abroad to BTG's growing base of customers," said Ades. He continued, "we are committed to delivering high performance, diversification and consistent absolute returns to our investors, and today's announcement of the inclusion of our products on BTG's distribution platform further strengthens and advances these commitments."

For BTG Pactual, the deal is part of a broad [platform] expansion and diversification strategy to respond to the need in Brazil for diverse investment opportunities amid normalizing interest rates. "The transaction complements our offering of high-quality products which are sought-after by our customers," says Roberto Sallouti, CEO of BTG Pactual.

The completion of the transaction is subject to verification and the necessary regulatory approvals, including from the Central Bank of Brazil. Kawa Capital will maintain its current management and structure.

About Kawa Capital Management

Founded in 2007, Kawa is a capital solutions provider and independent asset manager with approximately $1.8 billion in assets under management. Kawa's capital solutions arm focuses on real estate financing, including bridge lending, mezzanine financing, structured credit, net leased real estate equity, ground leases and credit tenant leases. Kawa is also active in structuring, purchasing and financing ground leases across the U.S. in various subsectors including hospitality, office, retail, malls and solar. For more information, please visit www.kawa.com.

About BTG Pactual

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) is the biggest investment bank from Latin America, operating in Investment Banking, Corporate Lending, Sales & Trading, Wealth Management and Asset Management. Since inception, in 1983, the Bank has been run based on a meritocratic partnership culture, focused on clients, excellence and a long-term vision. We have cemented our status as one of the most innovative sector players and have won numerous national and international awards. We currently have almost 3,000 employees in offices across Brazil, as well as in Chile, Argentina, Colombia, Peru, Mexico, the US, Portugal and England. For more information go to http://www.btgpactual.com.

