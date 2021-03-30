BCS Financial Joins Its Blue Cross Blue Shield in National Effort to Combat the Spread of COVID-19

CHICAGO, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to protect its employees and communities from COVID-19, BCS Financial is joining the national Rally for Recovery Commitment. Standing with Blue Cross Blue Shield Companies (BCBS) across the country, BCS Financial is taking measures to share information about mitigating the spread of the virus, encourage community members to get vaccinated, and protect its employees.

BCS Financial is putting the pledge into action by committing to the following:

Communicating openly with communities, members and employees about how to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Stressing how safe and effective the vaccines are

Making it easy for employees to get vaccinated by reducing barriers that might otherwise complicate or delay the process

Making it mandatory for individuals to social distance and wear masks in the workplace

"It is up to each and every one of us to minimize the spread of COVID-19. Only then can our communities recover fully from this devastating pandemic. By working together and taking the appropriate measures, BCS Financial is honored to help fulfill the Rally for Recovery Commitment," said Peter Costello, President and CEO of BCS Financial.

The Rally for Recovery Commitment was established by business leaders and the federal government. The purpose of the pledge is to get companies proactively involved in defeating COVID-19 by taking concrete steps.

BCS Financial, along with its BCBS Companies, has shown strong support of its communities, members and employees throughout the pandemic.

Visit bcsf.com to learn about how BCS Financial offers customized solutions to BCBS companies.

About BCS Financial Corporation:

For over 70 years, BCS Financial Corporation has delivered a wide range of insurance and financial solutions primarily designed for Blue Cross and Blue Shield organizations and their customers nationwide. Through its subsidiaries, BCS Insurance Company and 4 Ever Life Insurance Company, BCS is licensed in all 50 states and is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best. BCS Financial is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Kayar

tiffanyPR@newswiremail.io



View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bcs-financial-joins-its-blue-cross-blue-shield-in-national-effort-to-combat-the-spread-of-covid-19-301257927.html

SOURCE BCS Financial