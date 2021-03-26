XTM Inks Deal with CurrencyWorks Enabling Today™ Mobile Wallet Holders to Purchase NFT's

ENABLES ACCESS TO INDUSTRY LEADING NFT PLATFORM

MIAMI and TORONTO, March 26, 2021 /CNW/ - XTM, Inc. ("XTM" or the "Company") (OTCQB:XTMIF) (CSE:PAID), (FSE:7XT), a Miami and Toronto-based Fintech company in the neo-banking space, providing mobile banking and payment solutions around the world, is pleased to announce that it has signed a deal allowing Today Mobile Wallet holders access to CurrencyWorks Collectables NFT platform and propriatory NFT payment platform at its launch in the second quarter of 2021.

A pioneer in the NFT space, CurrencyWorks Collectibles NFT platform includes unique features and capabilities to help drive value and the best user experience of the NFTs created and managed for its customers. CurrencyWorks has value-add features including design of NFTs, automatic copyright registration with the United States copyright office, automated usage tracking and licence management in addition to exclusive content, features and benefits.

NFT is a unit of data on a digital ledger called a blockchain, where each NFT can represent a unique digital item, and thus they are not interchangeable. NFTs can represent digital files such as art, audio, videos, items in video games and other forms of creative work.

According to Bloomberg NFTs have mushroomed Into billion-dollar market. With CurrencyWorks creating and managing some of the most unique and suceessful programs including the most recent deal with Barrett Jackson creating the first NFTs for car collectors. With the first series being auctions and exclusive content of the sale of VIN 001 vehicles including the highly anticipated 2022 GMC Hummer EV edition 1 VIN 001.

"Demand for participation in acquiring NFTs is quickly accelerating," said Cameron Chell, Chairman, CurrencyWorks. "Creating accessibility to XTM's Today users through Curencyworks' proprietary platform is another step in broadening our base."

"We have growing demand from our mobile subscribers for easy access to a NFT provider," commented Marilyn Schaffer, CEO of XTM. "With Currencywork being the leader and innovator in the space this exclusive choice was an easy one."

About XTM

XTM, www.xtminc.com is a Miami and Toronto-based fintech innovator in the neo-banking space helping business and workers alike expedite earnings payout and eliminate banking fees. We are a global card issuer and real-time payment specialist providing our technology to businesses to automate and expedite worker payouts that can also eliminate cash. XTM integrates businesses to a payment ecosystem that is coupled with a free mobile app and a Visa or Mastercard debit card with free banking features. XTM drives enterprise value and creates a positive user experience.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (TSXV:CWRK, OTCQB:CWRK) is a publicly-traded company that builds and operates FinTech Platforms for Digital Currencies, Digital Assets, and Security Tokens.

For more information on CurrencyWorks, please visit us at www.CurrencyWorks.io. For additional investor info visit www.CurrencyWorks.io or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching CWRK.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements"), within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation, including expected performance of XTM, the expectation that businesses with which XTM does business or have committed to do business will in the expected timeline, the continuing trend toward electronic payment methods, that the integrations will attract new business owners to use the Today program, and the general conditions and revenues of XTM. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "project", "target", "potential", "schedule", "forecast", "budget", "estimate", "intend" or "believe" and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could", "should" or "might" occur. While XTM can make best efforts to estimate when businesses will re-open or back to pre-Covid 19 business levels there are no guarantees this will happen in the time the Company expects or if at all. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the future circumstances, outcomes or results anticipated in or implied by such forward-looking statements will occur or that plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur.

