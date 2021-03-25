AxS Health teams up with Redlands Community Hospital to lead vaccine delivery in the largest US County

REDLANDS, Calif., March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AxS Health's Vaccine Reservation and Appointment System has enabled Redlands Community Hospital to provide almost 20,000 Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to San Bernardino County residents, making it among the leaders in supplying COVID 19 vaccinations in the largest county in the U.S.

The Johnson & Johnson, Pfiizer and Moderna vaccines are released under Emergency Use and pose three difficult problems for vaccine administration. First, inventory supply is limited and delivery unpredictable. Second, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require frozen storage meaning once thawed, any vaccines not administered within the approved thaw period must be discarded. Lastly, the California Department of Public Health as required that all vaccine be delivered into arms within 96 hours of delivery to the provider.

Individuals qualified to receive vaccines are often frustrated by appointment systems. Redlands Community Hospital reached out to AxS Health to help them create a digital registration, scheduling and check-in process that would also match inventory to scheduling qualified individuals. "AxS Health has provided a pathway of communication with our community to schedule appointments when vaccine is available increasing patient satisfaction and reducing the need to cancel appointments when supply is short," stated James Holmes, President and CEO, Redlands Community Hospital.

According to Angela Carlson, Chief Operating Officer for AxS Health, "Creating a system that enabled the vaccine administrator to control the conversion of qualified reservations to appointments based on actual available inventory proved to be the key to expanded delivery and high satisfaction."

The AxS Health Vaccine Appointment System provided Redlands Community Hospital a branded web page for interested individuals to register based on Tier qualifications. Upon confirmation of vaccine delivery, Redlands Community Hospital staff could define the number of vaccines available and easily schedule to that number. A confirmed appointment time is delivered to the patient via text and the AxS Health App provides additional details including location, vaccine information, required patient information and consent forms. Communication and data is HIPAA compliant, secure, and easily converted into state defined reporting requirements.

"Redlands Community Hospital really stepped up effectively and admirably for the community taking on the important challenge of providing COVID vaccinations," stated John C. Steinmann D.O., CEO and founder of AxS Health. "AxS Health looks forward to continuing to support Redlands Community Hospital and other vaccination sites in this important community health effort."

