CB2 Secures Exclusive Rights to Paul McCobb Designs, Bringing A Modern Edge to Midcentury Classics

CHICAGO, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CB2 will be the first American home furnishings company to produce the timeless designs of Paul McCobb in half a century. From the man who wanted to "modernize your living room," the Paul McCobb collection at CB2 reintroduces classic pieces, featuring modern, covetable, yet attainable designs that will fit into any home or aesthetic.

As one of the leading voices in American modern design, Paul McCobb's iconic portfolio pairs back and edits down to form and line, creating enduring pieces that feel modern to this day. The first collection will be available starting March 25 across the furniture, lighting and outdoor categories, and additional pieces and categories will be introduced from the renowned designer in future collections.

"McCobb was a pioneer for modern furniture and his pieces are just as influential today as when they graced the first set of The Today Show or the offices of Columbia Records in the '60s," said CB2 President Ryan Turf. "This collection is a reflection of our ongoing commitment to curate and deliver authentic, timeless design and we're proud to bring back this piece of modern heritage."

The collection was closely curated and developed in partnership with the CB2 team and FORM Portfolios, whose mission is to preserve, protect and celebrate designers through the authentic translation of iconic works.

"CB2 is a respected authority in modern home decor and are genuine advocates of design," said FORM Portfolios Managing Director Mark Masiello. "The partnership with CB2 is an authentic extension of Paul McCobb's vision, while also honoring his legacy by creating a collection that is attainable for those who appreciate and seek good design. CB2's commitment to our shared vision makes the brand a perfect fit with the heritage of Paul McCobb."

Paul McCobb is the first of several iconic designers CB2 will partner with throughout the next two years to bring covetable, modern objects that endure, whether you are a longtime design aficionado or collector of all things cool.

The CB2 x Paul McCobb collection features 36 products across the outdoor living, lighting and bedroom categories. Lighting items range in price from $129 to $499, while bedroom and outdoor furniture range in price from $499-$2999.

Pavilion Collection (Outdoor) : The outdoor Pavilion Collection (circa 1951) features a simplicity of form and purity of materials — trademarks that landed Paul McCobb in design magazines of the era and some of the foremost museums of today. Classics are updated for the modern consumer with features like Sunbrella® fabric.

: The outdoor Pavilion Collection (circa 1951) features a simplicity of form and purity of materials — trademarks that landed in design magazines of the era and some of the foremost museums of today. Classics are updated for the modern consumer with features like Sunbrella® fabric. Exposior Collection (Lighting) : Paul McCobb's second series of lighting was first introduced in 1951 but is just as striking today. Each major component is a custom design unique to Paul McCobb lighting, emphasizing timeless forms.

: second series of lighting was first introduced in 1951 but is just as striking today. Each major component is a custom design unique to lighting, emphasizing timeless forms. Connoisseur Collection (Bedroom) : The elegance and craftsmanship of Paul McCobb's Connoisseur Group hasn't diminished at all since its 1954 debut. The slender lines, fine veneers and architectural influences are stunning in their simplicity.

About CB2

CB2 is transforming the perception of home design for today's modern consumer by offering high quality, sophisticated design at an approachable price. The brand is today's destination for timeless yet edgy home collections, creating furniture and decor to inspire creativity and celebrate individuality with an eclectic mix of products and decorating ideas. In addition to being a leader in online retail, CB2 is expanding its physical footprint and currently has 20 locations across the U.S and Canada. CB2 is part of Crate and Barrel Holdings, which is owned by The Otto Group, a global retail and services group based in Hamburg, Germany. For more information, visit cb2.com, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

About FORM Portfolios:

FORM Portfolios owns and manages iconic designs by important midcentury designers including: Jens Risom, Paul McCobb, Bodil Kjaer, Ray and Charles Eames, Gianfranco Frattini and Bill Curry. The company's mission is to preserve, protect and promote good design through storytelling and matchmaking, to build on legacies and breathe new life into the design legends of our time through the authentic translation of iconic designer portfolios. FORM Portfolios is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit formportfolios.com or follow on Instagram.

