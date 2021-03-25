Concentric AB partners with hybrid and electric systems provider MAGTEC to develop a new electric oil pump for refuse truck applications

SKÅNES FAGERHULT, Sweden, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Concentric AB has extended its customer base with a supplier nomination from MAGTEC, a UK supplier of hybrid and electric drive systems used in zero emission refuse vehicles. A new electric oil pump has been developed for main traction motor cooling. Production will start during 2021 and sales revenue from this new contract are estimated to be MSEK 50 over the next five years.

The electric oil pump has the following key benefits:

Robust design which includes a wet rotor eliminating the possibility of a dynamic seal failure,

Long service life aided by liquid cooled electronics and DC brushless design giving service life >40,000 hours,

Integrated diagnostics and utilising sensors for temperature and pressure, and

Compact and low noise characteristics.

The new brushless DC motor design is suitable for both 12V and 24V supply. The brushless DC motor magnets and integrated drive electronics allow a longer service life when compared with the brushed DC motor counterpart.

Common drive electronics enables the power consumption to be adjusted based on system demands thus reducing the losses and ensuring high efficiency at all times. The bespoke software and integrated sensors for oil temperature and pressure give the system diagnostic capability.

David Woolley, President & CEO of Concentric AB commented "We continue to develop and grow our e-product offerings for both battery electric and fuel cell vehicles. We provide unparalleled levels of performance and reliability to our customers and are proud to be at the forefront of the drive toward carbon neutral transportation".

