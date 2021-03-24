North Signal Capital Announces 59,000 SF Lease to National Retailer within RiverPort Commerce Park

HARDEEVILLE, S.C., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, North Signal Capital, is pleased to announce the execution of a 58,539 SF, 10-year lease with a Fortune 100 national retailer.

Following the execution of the lease in September 2020, North Signal worked with the company to construct their customized premises within RiverPort 1 (201 Exchange Place Hardeeville, SC). The upfit work was completed on February 1st , and the retailer expects to take occupancy this summer. Additional details will be provided once the facility is fully operational.

"We are thrilled to support the ongoing economic development of the greater Savannah market. Further, we are happy that a world-class organization is the first tenant within RiverPort Commerce Park." said Peter Goulding, Partner, North Signal Capital.

North Signal was represented by William Lattimore at CBRE Savannah.

William Lattimore of CBRE Savannah represents North Signal in marketing to potential tenants the remaining 59,000 SF space within RiverPort 1, as well as RiverPort 3 (329,000 SF delivered in January 2021) and the remaining 4 million square feet within RiverPort Commerce Park. For more information regarding RiverPort Commerce Park please visit www.riverportcommerce.com.

About North Signal Capital LLC

North Signal Capital LLC is a real estate investment and development firm with offices in Stamford, CT and Charleston, SC. North Signal seeks to maximize risk-adjusted returns by employing a value-based approach to real estate investing. North Signal targets investments supported by long term secular trends. For more information regarding North Signal Capital LLC, please visit www.northsignal.com.

About CBRE

CBRE is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm, based on 2019 revenue, with leading global market positions in our leasing, property sales, occupier outsourcing and valuation businesses. As of December 31, 2019, we operated in more than 530 offices worldwide and have more than 100,000 employees, excluding independent affiliates. We serve clients in more than 100 countries. For more information regarding CBRE, please visit www.cbre.com.

