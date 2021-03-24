Adsonica Enters into Reseller Agreement with Broadcast Marketing Corp.

WELLESLEY, Mass., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adsonica, the leading Audio Image platform for digital advertisers, has entered into a partnering agreement with Broadcast Marketing Corp (BMC), for the resale of 30-50MM impressions per month. For more than 30 years BMC has assisted media vendors with strategically moving their excess capacity through creation of custom packages for advertisers and agencies.

The partnership was orchestrated by WorldLink, one of the fastest growing multi-platform, full-service media sales firms in the world.

BMC's Founder Jeff Wolfman said, "As a firm that prides ourselves in providing innovative solutions to our clients, we are thrilled to partner with Adsonica and offer digital advertisers the capability to enrich their campaigns with the power of sound."

Dan Casey, Vice President of WorldLink said, "We have worked with Jeff's team for years, and are excited to have introduced them to Adsonica's groundbreaking digital advertising technology. We expect BMC's clients will realize a significant increase in the performance of their digital media with Adsonica."

Adsonica's Founder and President William Agush says, "We are thrilled to be working with two stellar organizations in BMC and WorldLink. We look forward to introducing the power of sound to their customers digital media ads."

About Adsonica

Adsonica is a groundbreaking audio display ad creation platform that allows marketers to combine traditional display advertising with the storytelling power of sound. With no coding, multiple file management and no third-party audio players, the company's patented technology is ideal for delivering audio branding to the far reaches of the display networks. Advanced features of Adsonica include creating ads with multiple language sound tracks, multiple images, and digital coupons that can be immediately downloaded to the users smartphone.

About BMC

Since 1990, BMC has been delivering innovative solutions to media vendors confronted with slow moving inventory by packaging it into custom offerings for advertisers and agencies. The BMC Program: "PI = PS" ("Problem Inventory = Profitable Sales") has enabled thousands of companies to correct imbalances in their inventory at times when maintaining rate card levels is crucial; simultaneously improving their cash flow.

BMC's expertise covers all forms of traditional and non-traditional media in the B2B and B2C verticals. The BMC transaction and support programs are customized for each client delivering an efficient and proven method for converting 'problems into profits'.

About WorldLink

WorldLink is a full service advertising sales company representing US and International media clients in linear television, streaming video and advertising technologies; English and Spanish-language media. For over 24 years WorldLink has been a media sales leader to the direct-to-consumer marketing and advertising industry. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with sales offices in NY, Milwaukee, Tulsa and Mexico, WorldLink works with such clients as FOX Sports Networks, NBC Sports Networks, Big Ten Network, Pac-12 Networks, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, SONY, MGM, Bloomberg Television, Nexstar Television, Gray Television, Graham Media Group and Univision networks and stations.

