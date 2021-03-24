 Skip to main content

SyntheticMR AB receives first order from United Imaging

PRNewswire  
March 24, 2021 5:00am   Comments
STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR AB announced today that they have received the first order from its new OEM partner, United Imaging. The order is for licenses of SyntheticMR's product package SyMRI NEURO, primarily intended for the Chinese market. SyntheticMR announced its new collaboration agreement with United Imaging in February 2021.

For additional information, please contact Ulrik Harrysson, CEO, SyntheticMR AB, +46 70 529 29 87 ulrik.harrysson@syntheticmr.com.

 

