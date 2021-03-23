DH2i and Nubelity Enter into Strategic Channel Agreement -- Expanding DH2i's Latin America Footprint

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DH2i ®, the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability software, and Nubelity , a globally recognized cloud architecture and cloud transformation specialist, today announced they have entered into a strategic channel agreement. Under its terms, Nubelity will offer DxEnterprise® and DxOdyssey® software as key components of its end-to-end solutions, in order to ensure end clients' business and IT operations are always on and always secure. Based in Texas, Nubelity is one of the most well-known and highly respected Solutions Providers in Latin America. As such, the agreement will also serve to extend DH2i's market reach into this robust and rapidly growing region.

Today, the two companies also announced the deployment of DH2i's DxEnterprise in a Nubelity end client, a Latin American bank, to help ensure the always-on availability of its cloud-based financial services. More specifically, the bank is using DxEnterprise for SDP-Enhanced Microsoft SQL Server Availability Groups (AGs) on Linux in the AWS cloud. In doing so, the bank can benefit from VPN-less SQL Server AGs on Linux that easily span across platforms, sites, clouds and regions without the risk of using open ports and as much as four times the performance of VPN-based SQL Server AGs.

"We are delighted with the opportunity to partner with DH2i and to integrate its innovative software into our end client solutions. In doing so, we further our goal to deliver unparalleled cloud solutions for our clients that enable them to optimally run their business while we maximize the IT infrastructure to support it," said Miguel Meza, Managing Director at Nubelity. "Our bank customer is a prime example of this. DxEnterprise enables the bank to build unified high availability and disaster recovery environments that span across networks -- while reducing costs and network attack surfaces by eliminating unnecessary instances and VPN-related security risks."

"As one of the most respected cloud strategists in the U.S. as well as Latin America, our partnership with Nubelity provides us with an enviable opportunity to extend our reach into new regions and markets, ripe with promise and opportunity," said Connor Cox, Director of Business Development, DH2i. "Indeed, Latin America is perfectly positioned to continue making the transition to more efficient work, government processes and even education via digital transformation. Certainly, our joint bank customer is a testament to this fact." He continued, "We look forward to continuing to work with Nubelity to accelerate our clients' IT and business goals."

Nubelity has joined the DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program. As a member, Nubelity will be able to drive superior customer outcomes and increase wallet share. Learn more about the DH2i DxAdvantage Partner Program here: https://dh2i.com/become-a-partner/ .

The DH2i AWS Marketplace page detailing product information and current offers can be found here: https://aws.amazon.com/marketplace/seller-profile?id=4e97d4b7-3366-42fd-8be8-732d38c9e24b .

Tweet this: @DH2i and @nubelity sign strategic channel partner agreement and announce first joint customer – a Latin American bank https://dh2i.com/press/ #HighAvailability #HA #Data #Security #Cloud #AWS

To learn more about Nubelity, visit http://www.nubelity.com.

About DH2i

DH2i Company is the leading provider of multi-platform Software Defined Perimeter (SDP) and Smart Availability™ software for Windows and Linux. DH2i software products DxOdyssey ™ and DxEnterprise ® enable customers to create an entire IT infrastructure that is "always-secure and always-on." To learn more, please visit: www.dh2i.com , call: 800-380-5405 or +44 20 3318 9204, or email: info@dh2i.com .

©DH2i Company 2021. DH2i, Smart Availability, DxEnterprise, DxOdyssey, DxOdyssey for IoT, DxConsole, DxHADR, DxTransfer, DxCollect and InstanceMobility are trademarks of DH2i Company. All other brand or product names contained in this press release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

PR Contact:

Nicole Gorman

Corporate Communications / PR

DH2i

M: 508-397-0131

nicole.gorman@dh2i.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dh2i-and-nubelity-enter-into-strategic-channel-agreement----expanding-dh2is-latin-america-footprint-301253671.html

SOURCE DH2i