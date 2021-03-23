Remedy Dermatology Series Teams Up With Gold Medal Gymnast Gabby Douglas

CHICAGO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline Remedy® Dermatology Series today announced it is partnering with 3-time gold medalist Gabby Douglas to promote its line of natural, long-lasting body lotions and creams. The first African American gymnast to win two gold medals at the same Olympic Games, Douglas will share personal health and wellness tips, as well as highlight Remedy's "Welcome to Real Skincare" campaign on her social channels. She'll also appear in the brand's print, online and broadcast promotional efforts.

At the 2012 London Olympic Games, Douglas became the first African American gymnast to win the individual all-around gold medal and the first U.S. woman to win both the all-around and team competition in the same Olympic Games. She earned her third U.S. team gold in Rio four years later. In addition to being a motivational speaker and author, Douglas recently captured the first-ever Diamond Mask trophy on the FOX-TV spinoff "The Masked Dancer."

"Taking care of my skin before and after my workouts is an absolute must, as well as making sure I'm protected when I'm outside in the elements," says Douglas. "Remedy Dermatology Series is definitely a go-to skincare product because of its all-natural ingredients, and the fact that it lasts all day!"

Backed by Remedy, the #1 brand in healthcare, Remedy Dermatology Series skincare products for men and women, is available at CVS stores, CVS.com and on Amazon. Formulated specifically by skin care specialists, the smooth, rich body lotion helps skin stay hydrated for up to 24 hours. Product benefits include the following:

Proprietary botanical complex of soothing antioxidants and vitamins for skin nutrition plus hydration and humectants for lasting moisturization

Safflower oleosomes provide lasting moisturization with natural oils

Dermatologist tested, this moisturizing lotion is pH balanced, paraben free, fragrance free & hypoallergenic with no aloe, phthalates or sulfates

Free of ingredients found on the North American 80 Comprehensive Series (NAC-80) list of possible irritants. For more information visit Remedy.com.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company: a manufacturer, distributor and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Medline works with both the country's largest healthcare systems and independent facilities across the continuum of care to provide the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high quality care. With the size of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-owned business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the long-term and rapidly respond with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 90 countries. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

For more information, contact Rob Eiseman, robjeiseman@gmail.com, 312.493.4347.

