North American Partners in Anesthesia completes smooth transition at Lawrence General Hospital, expands services in New England

MELVILLE, N.Y., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Two months after Lawrence General Hospital (LGH) in Lawrence, MA, contracted with North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) for anesthesia services, NAPA is conducting a smooth transition of clinical and operational processes to improve quality, satisfaction, and financial outcomes. NAPA is the largest single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company in the U.S., with more than 5,000 clinicians providing anesthesia to nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs). After successfully transitioning over 150 healthcare facilities in just the past five years, NAPA is bringing its industry-leading standard of care and proven operational processes to more healthcare facilities in New England.

George Kondylis, MD, Vice President of Medical Affairs at LGH, said: "Lawrence General Hospital is happy to announce a new clinical partnership with NAPA to provide world-class anesthesia services at the hospital. NAPA is uniquely aligned with the Lawrence General mission of providing patients with safe, efficient, and high-quality healthcare. The new partnership also supports the hospital's focus on quality care outcomes and performance improvement as we continue investing in innovative tools to further proactive patient safety initiatives."

Since its founding in 1986, NAPA has become expert at facilitating effective anesthesia department transitions. Michael Loiacono, DO, NAPA's Northeast Zone Leader, attributes the organization's success to its consistent experience as a clinician-led anesthesia provider, its unwavering patient-first philosophy, and a regional infrastructure that supports its healthcare partners with local clinical and business expertise and dedicated leaders who serve hospital and ASC stakeholders in both the operating room (OR) and C-suite offices.

Dr. Loiacono said: "NAPA's New England regional leadership team is collaborating with LGH leaders to deliver exceptional perioperative patient experiences and build high-satisfaction OR environments, while optimizing the hospital's financial performance. We look forward to bringing NAPA's strong focus on compassionate care to more patients in Massachusetts."

Leadership in New England is delivered by Swetlana Lobachova, MD, MBA, Regional Vice President, Clinical Services; Jeremy Sieffert, Vice President, Business Operations; and Christopher Gill, MS, MBA, CRNA, Director, Advanced Practice Anesthesia.

NAPA's three-phase transitioning process defines a strategic 90-day plan for engagement and implementation that flows into ongoing management and robust reporting on all aspects of anesthesia operations. This includes accessing NAPA's "ABC Approach to Patient Satisfaction," which deploys:

A utomation processes using customizable tools and technologies for compliance and financial reporting, as well as surveying patient and constituent satisfaction

using customizable tools and technologies for compliance and financial reporting, as well as surveying patient and constituent satisfaction B usiness intelligence to identify the greatest opportunities to transform and improve performance

to identify the greatest opportunities to transform and improve performance Clinician coaching by NAPA's highly trained Service Experience & Wellness Coach to ensure a collaborative culture of excellence

NAPA partners also benefit from its strong Quality Improvement (QI) department led by clinicians recognized as national leaders in patient safety and quality metrics. NAPA's clinical research and education is produced through the company's regional quality committees and federally listed Patient Safety Organization (PSO), which is one of fewer than 100 in the U.S. QI initiatives implemented at NAPA client sites include:

Multimodal pain management to decrease the use of narcotics and length of stay

Increased use of regional anesthesia and pain blocks for total knee replacement surgeries to enhance early mobilization and recovery

Screenings and risk stratification for patients with obstructive sleep apnea to decrease perioperative risk

Requiring a second anesthesia clinician to be present for difficult airway management

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. Since its founding by physicians in 1986, NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and perioperative management company. We serve nearly 3 million patients annually at 500+ healthcare facilities in 20 states. For more information, please visit NAPAanesthesia.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/north-american-partners-in-anesthesia-completes-smooth-transition-at-lawrence-general-hospital-expands-services-in-new-england-301253414.html

SOURCE NAPA Management Services Corporation