Sutter Health Joins Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance to Advance Research and Personalized Treatments for Patients with Cancer

IRVING, Texas, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences®, a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine, announced today that the Cancer Center at California Pacific Medical Center (CPMC), an affiliate of Sutter Health, has joined Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance™ (POA). The POA is a collaborative network of leading cancer centers globally working together with the goal of advancing comprehensive cancer profiling and establishing standards of care for molecular testing in oncology through research focused on predictive and prognostic markers that improve the clinical outcomes of patients with cancer.

The CPMC Cancer Center is renowned for providing advanced, multidisciplinary cancer care with a personalized approach. The Center's high-quality and multidisciplinary approach to patient-centered care has earned it accreditation by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer (CoC). This accreditation signifies that the CPMC Cancer Center offers comprehensive cancer care, treatment planning based on evidence-based national treatment guidelines, access to clinical trials testing new treatment options, and follow-up care, including a survivorship care plan. The CPMC Cancer Center is also certified by the American College of Surgeons and treats more than 2,400 patients every year.

"Our nationally recognized cancer specialists and researchers, highly trained oncology nurses and skilled technicians, work together so patients have access to cutting-edge treatments," said Mohammed Kashani-Sabet, M.D., Medical Director, CPMC Cancer Center. "We are proud to be at the forefront of cancer care and research, and we look forward to working with Caris' Precision Oncology Alliance to expand our research efforts in molecular profiling and personalized cancer treatments."

"The CPMC Cancer Center's commitment to providing multidisciplinary cancer care and clinical trial participation has led to groundbreaking research and medical innovations in cancer," said Chadi Nabhan, M.D., MBA, FACP, Chairman of the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance. "Joining forces with the CPMC Cancer Center will add tremendous value to both the POA and CPMC's mission to expand precision medicine adoption, conduct novel molecular science research and improve the lives of cancer patients."

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance includes 49 cancer centers and academic institutions. These institutions have early access to the extensive database and artificial intelligence platform within Caris to establish evidence-based standards for cancer profiling and molecular testing in oncology. By leveraging the comprehensive genomic, transcriptomic and proteomic profiling available through the Caris Molecular Intelligence® platform, Caris seeks to provide this network with the ability to prioritize therapeutic options and determine which clinical trial opportunities may benefit their patients. POA members are also able to integrate with a growing portfolio of biomarker directed trials sponsored by biopharma. Additionally, as a member of the POA, institutions have access to Caris CODEai™, the most comprehensive data solution in the industry with cancer treatment information and clinical outcomes data for over 244,000 patients covering over 1,000,000 data points per patient.

"Patients are at the center of every decision we make at Caris, and CPMC's patient-centered approach to cancer care supports that mission," said Brian J. Brille, Vice Chairman of Caris Life Sciences. "Understanding the unique molecular characteristics of tumors allows clinicians and researchers to transform personalized treatments for patients."

About Caris Life Sciences

Caris Life Sciences® is a leading innovator in molecular science and artificial intelligence focused on fulfilling the promise of precision medicine through quality and innovation. The company's suite of market-leading molecular profiling offerings assesses DNA, RNA and proteins to reveal a molecular blueprint that helps physicians and cancer patients make more precise and personalized treatment decisions. MI Exome™ whole exome sequencing with 22,000 DNA genes, and MI Transcriptome™ whole transcriptome sequencing with 22,000 RNA genes along with cancer-related pathogens, bacteria, viruses and fungi analysis run on every patient provides the most comprehensive and clinically relevant DNA and RNA profiling available on the market.

Caris is also advancing precision medicine with Caris Artificial Intelligence, combining its market leading service offering, Caris Molecular Intelligence® with its proprietary artificial intelligence analytics engine, DEAN™, to analyze the whole exome, whole transcriptome and complete cancer proteome. This information, coupled with mature clinical outcomes on thousands of patients, provides unmatched molecular solutions for patients, physicians, payers and biopharmaceutical organizations.

Caris Pharmatech is changing the paradigm and streamlines the clinical trial process by connecting biopharma companies with research-ready oncology sites for clinical trials. With over 414 research sites within the Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time (JIT) Oncology Network, biopharma companies can identify and enroll more patients, faster. Caris Pharmatech Just-In-Time Clinical Trial Solutions focus on rapid site activation and patient enrollment to streamline the drug development process. By implementing Caris' Just-In-Time Trial-Matching System, Caris will automatically match patients to clinical trials and sites can be activated and eligible to enroll patients within one week.

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris Life Sciences has offices in Phoenix, Denver, New York, and Basel, Switzerland. Caris provides services throughout the U.S., Europe, Asia and other international markets. To learn more, please visit CarisLifeSciences.com or follow us on Twitter (@CarisLS).

About Sutter Health

Sutter Health is more than 60,000 people strong thanks to its integrated network of clinicians, employees and volunteers. Headquartered in Sacramento, California, Sutter Health provides access to high-quality, affordable care for more than 3 million Northern Californians through its network of hospitals, medical foundations, urgent and walk-in care centers, home health and hospice services, and more than 5,500 independent doctors. Recognized as a national leader in quality, Sutter's integrated health care system provides access to patient-centered, coordinated care that outperforms state and national averages in nearly every quality measure. Grounded in its not-for-profit mission, Sutter Health invests hundreds of millions annually in its communities and to support community clinics and community-based hospitals—providing care for the most vulnerable populations and strengthening the fabric of our communities.

For more information about the Sutter Health network visit:

sutterhealth.org | vitals.sutterhealth.org | facebook.com/sutterhealth | twitter.com/sutterhealth

