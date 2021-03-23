MRIGlobal, bioMérieux, EpiPointe, and Synertex Sign Data Use Agreement For Trends Software To Research Infectious Diseases

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MRIGlobal, bioMérieux, EpiPointe LLC, and Synertex LLC have signed a data use agreement which permits access to an aggregated, de-identified pathogen detection data from connected BioFire® FilmArray® Systems in the United States. The permitted use of BioFire® Syndromic Trends (Trend) data is to evaluate current methods through retrospective studies, public health applications, and to aid efforts to identify epidemiological trends through research and development (R&D). This data sharing resource among partners will serve as a "hypothesis incubator" to further explore pathogen circulation trends information compiled in near real time.

Trend is a software feature from BioFire®, a bioMérieux company, that provides local and regional pathogen circulation trends on demand. Users can view pathogen trends for their lab as well as regional and national pathogen trends, all of which are created from de-identified data that has been aggregated with other participating institutions' test data.

"This unique partnership builds long-standing relationships related to R&D, clinical diagnostics and infectious disease surveillance and reinforces collaborations across multi-sector networks," said MRIGlobal's Kenny Yeh, Senior Director.

As experts in infectious disease research and development, and testing, MRIGlobal's experts and partners are dedicated to continued efforts to enhance research and development in the areas of public health preparedness and related biosurveillance.

About MRIGlobal

MRIGlobal addresses some of the world's greatest threats and challenges. Founded in 1944 as an independent, non-profit organization, we perform contract research for government, industry, and academia. Our customized solutions in national security and defense and health include research and development capabilities in clinical research support, infectious disease and biological threat agent detection, global biological engagement, in vitro diagnostics, and laboratory management and operations. MRIGlobal is one of two partners in the Alliance for Sustainable Energy, LLC, which manages and operates the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) in Golden, Colorado, for the U.S. Department of Energy. For more information, visit mriglobal.org

About BIOMÉRIEUX

A world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics for more than 55 years, bioMérieux is present in 44 countries and serves more than 160 countries with the support of a large network of distributors. In 2019, revenues reached €2.7 billion, with over 90% of sales outside of France.

bioMérieux provides diagnostic solutions (systems, reagents, software and services) which determine the source of disease and contamination to improve patient health and ensure consumer safety. Its products are mainly used for diagnosing infectious diseases. They are also used for detecting microorganisms in agri-food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic products. For more information, visit https://www.biomerieux.com

About EPIPOINTE

EpiPointe is a public health organization specializing in the design, development, implementation, and analysis of epidemiologic and clinical research studies for emerging and infectious diseases. Through a foundation in epidemiologic methods and an understanding of disease pathogenesis, we provide strategic solutions tailored to meet project requirements, and enable effective and sustainable study outcomes. We provide technical expertise in analyzing epidemiologic and immuno-epidemiologic risk factors associated with disease risk and pathogenesis. For more information, visit www.epipointe.com

About SYNERTEX

Synertex was founded with the vision of providing the best in cutting-edge technology and advanced analytic solutions for the Intelligence and Defense sector. As a small business, our work in Biodefense is recognized for its success in advancing complex global threat surveillance systems and developing specialized analytic architectures across the IC, DoD, and DHS. As technical experts, our data engineers develop batch and streaming models at scale to perform predictive analysis, streamline software integration, and allow for rapid fusion of novel data sets. Our technology provides a mechanism to increase automation accuracy and reliability to support vital national security efforts.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mriglobal-biomerieux-epipointe-and-synertex-sign-data-use-agreement-for-trends-software-to-research-infectious-diseases-301250832.html

SOURCE MRIGlobal