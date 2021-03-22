 Skip to main content

Mindtree Partners with Knauf to Drive its IT Transformation Initiatives

PRNewswire  
March 22, 2021 3:25am   Comments
WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced a multi-year engagement with Knauf, a global manufacturer of building materials and construction systems. As Knauf's preferred supplier, Mindtree will help accelerate the company's IT transformation, building a future-ready technology core, driving innovation, reducing time to market, and improving operating efficiency.

Knauf, known for providing customers with the highest quality products, delivers compatible system solutions for construction that live up to the strictest demands in innovation, energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, performance, and design quality. As a result of growth, as well as changing customer expectations, Knauf is transforming its enterprise architecture, amongst others by adopting new technologies, to better support business growth.

"We are proud to partner with Knauf, a brand synonymous with high-quality products and services, on its digital initiatives to help serve customers more rapidly and efficiently," said Venu Lambu, Executive Director and President, Global Markets, Mindtree. "Mindtree offers the scale, global operating model and expertise in infrastructure and applications management to help drive their digital transformation initiatives forward and provide the quality of service they are known for," he added.

Mindtree will provide application development services, help digitizing their infrastructure, transforming their supply chain systems, and further develop digital platforms. The engagement will leverage industry-leading IT platforms and will also help Knauf complete post-merger technology integrations.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 270+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 17 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree.

For more information, contact:

INDIA                                                 

Tanuja Singh                          
Mindtree Ltd
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com

                               

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mindtree-partners-with-knauf-to-drive-its-it-transformation-initiatives-301252697.html

SOURCE Mindtree

Thank You

