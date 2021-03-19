WoodWorks Announces 2021 Partners

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council is pleased to announce its 2021 partners, which represent all facets of the wood products industry. It is through their financial support that WoodWorks, a non-profit organization, is able to deliver on its programs to support developers, architects, engineers and others involved in the design and building of wood structures.

"WoodWorks' focus is supporting developers and design/construction teams in selecting wood as the go-to structural material for multifamily, commercial and institutional building throughout the U.S.," says Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks' president and CEO. "We do this by providing project assistance free of charge, hosting educational programming, developing technical resources to fill gaps in available information, and recognizing innovative structures with our Wood Design Awards. And, with the newly launched WoodWorks Innovation Network, we connect developers to experienced mass timber professionals. The support of our funders and partners makes all of this work possible."

Major funding comes from the Softwood Lumber Board (SLB), USDA Forest Service, and Forestry Innovation Investment. These organizations work to foster healthy forests, wood-centric research, skilled forestry jobs in rural communities, and more resilient local economies.

Manufacturing and supplier partners include:

Board Partners

Boise Cascade

Georgia -Pacific

-Pacific LP Building Solutions

West Fraser

Weyerhaeuser

Market Development Partners

DR Johnson

Freres Lumber

RedBuilt

Sansin

SmartLam

StructureCraft

Vaagen Timbers

Industry Advantage Partners

Kalesnikoff

Katerra

Stora Enso

WoodWorks collaborates with Think Wood, the American Wood Council, and the Canadian Wood Council, and, specific to the non-residential sector, the APA - The Engineered Wood Association.

WoodWorks' value lies in its expertise and credibility. By supporting all wood building systems and technologies, it is able to help design teams identify the most appropriate wood solutions for their projects, while providing the knowledge and resources to use them effectively.

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks - Wood Products Council provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S.A. non-profit staffed with architects, structural engineers and construction experts, WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design. Contact: media@woodworks.org.

