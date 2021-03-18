Triumph Expands Boeing GSE Support

BERWYN, Pa., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) announced today that its Triumph Systems & Support business in Wellington, Kansas was awarded a contract with Boeing to maintain ground support equipment (GSE) for the KC-46 program. The work will be performed at Boeing's repair facility in Wichita, Kansas. Under the contract, Triumph will provide services for critical ground support equipment used for aircraft maintenance and operations through October 2023.

"Since 2004, our San Antonio team has serviced all Boeing GSE at the Port San Antonio location contributing to the teams that keep the commercial and military aircraft service ready," said Jim Berberet, President of Triumph Product Support. "We are pleased to expand our offering to support the KC-46 program to help keep the tanker mission ready. I'm confident our Wellington, Kansas based team will continue the tradition of providing exceptional ground support performance."

Triumph Group, Inc., headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. The company serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

