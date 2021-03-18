ManifestSeven Announces Distribution Partnership with Eel River Organics

IRVINE, Calif., March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE:MSVN) (OTC:MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company"), California's first integrated omnichannel platform for legal cannabis, today announced that its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, has entered into a distribution partnership with Eel River Organics ("ERO"), one of California's leading manufacturers of award-winning concentrates and extracts.

Under the partnership with ERO, the Company will leverage its statewide distribution infrastructure to serve as the exclusive distributor of ERO's diverse line of finished goods across multiple product categories—including cannabis vape cartridges, concentrates, extracts, pre-rolls, and flower—to Highlanders' rapidly growing customer base of over 200 licensed retailers throughout California. M7 will also sell ERO's products directly to consumers through its growing network of Weden delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries in the state's major metropolitan markets.

"We are excited to announce this strategic relationship with ERO," said Pierre Rouleau, Chief Operating Officer of M7. "Over the years, ERO has established a strong reputation as a quality brand that has been at the forefront of the legal cannabis industry's emergence in California. As we embark on the next phase of Highlanders' growth cycle, partnerships with premier brands like ERO will be instrumental in consolidating a robust portfolio of finished goods that we are able to offer to our customers."

Highlanders will provide ERO with its comprehensive suite of full-service commercial and compliant services, including long-haul and "last-mile" logistics and transport powered by its newly expanded vehicle fleet; sales, brand development, and marketing support; storage and warehousing; and regulatory and compliance oversight.

"We are ecstatic for the opportunity to collaborate with M7 in expanding ERO's presence in the California market through Highlanders' extensive distribution channels and the direct access to end-users provided by Weden," commented Brent Toepper, Chief Product Officer of ERO. "Our partnership with Highlanders demonstrates our joint vision to provide consumers throughout the state with safe, cost-effective finished goods produced with the utmost commitment to product quality and sustainability."

About Eel River Organics

Eel River Organics ("ERO") is a leading California manufacturer of concentrates and extracts that specializes in both volatile and non-volatile extraction of cannabis oil. Possessing the Sun+Earth certification for holistically, responsibly, and regeneratively grown cannabis, the company sources cannabis grown employing dry farming methods that eliminate irrigation and dramatically reduce water consumption. ERO's products have consistently garnered awards at some of the industry's most prestigious competitions, including serving as the 2019 Emerald Cup winner for best CO2 vape cartridge and a 2018 Emerald Cup finalist for best distillate and best CO2 vape cartridge.

About ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation

ManifestSeven Holdings Corporation (CSE:MSVN, OTC:MNFSF) ("M7" or the "Company") disrupts the California cannabis landscape by seamlessly integrating proprietary distribution, retail, and delivery operations into a unified statewide platform that supports compliant and efficient commerce, both for cannabis enterprises and consumers. M7 offers local on-demand delivery through a growing portfolio of delivery hubs and storefront dispensaries in the state's major metropolitan markets through its direct-to-consumer division, Weden. Through its business-to-business division, Highlanders Distribution, the Company provides a comprehensive suite of commercial and compliant services to licensed cannabis cultivators, manufacturers, distributors, and retailers operating throughout California. M7's 1-800-CANNABIS portal ties the Company's integrated cannabis operations together with a centralized gateway through which businesses and consumers can access M7's comprehensive suite of products and solutions. M7 is a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "MSVN". Additional information is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit www.manifest7.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/manifestseven-announces-distribution-partnership-with-eel-river-organics-301249867.html

SOURCE ManifestSeven