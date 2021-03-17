Travala.com Partners with Viator Adding over 400,000 Tours & Activities Worldwide

LONDON, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Travala.com , the leading blockchain-based travel booking platform with over 3 million travel products in 230 countries and territories covering 90,124 destinations, has announced today a strategic collaboration with Viator , a Tripadvisor company and leading resource for tours and activities worldwide.

The collaboration, which follows recent partnerships with Booking.com, Expedia and Agoda, bolsters Travala.com's product suite and cements the platform as one of the world's largest online travel agencies (OTAs). With over 3 million travel products now available globally, this marks another significant step in the company's promise to bring cryptocurrency mainstream via the travel industry.

Backed by industry giant Binance, Travala.com enables users to book Hotels, Homes, Flights, and now Tours and Activities using more than 30 different cryptocurrencies – including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and AVA, Travala.com's native cryptocurrency – in addition to traditional payment methods.

The integration with Viator provides access to more than 400,000 bookable activities that travellers can easily discover and book with Travala.com's Best Price Guarantee.

Juan Otero, Travala.com CEO, said: "We're thrilled to partner with Viator to offer our users an extensive choice of tours and activities. This strategic collaboration also makes Travala.com one of the largest OTAs in the world in terms of the number of travel products available, which now includes a range of unique travel experiences."

The tours and activities segment, estimated to be worth over $150 billion, represents 10% of the global travel market and is the third-largest travel segment in the travel industry after flights and accommodation. The segment is also one of the fastest growing in the industry , with Tripadvisor, Airbnb, and Expedia all making significant investments and inroads in tours and activities.

Viator is a leading marketplace for tours and activities around the world. Now, Travala.com's users will be able to take advantage of this integration to book any listings on Viator's marketplace.

Since its inception in 2017, Travala.com has secured several partnerships with travel giants to offer a one-stop-shop solution for its users while also facilitating more ways for consumers to book travel with cryptocurrencies.

As a crypto-native startup, Travala.com is in a strong position to provide value add in the burgeoning OTA market, which is expected to exceed 10% CAGR to generate revenue in excess of $1 trillion by 2023, according to a 2019 report from Market Research Future.

About Viator

Viator, a Tripadvisor company, makes it easy to find and book incredible tours and activities. With over 400,000 bookable experiences onsite, there's always something new to discover, both near and far from home. With ultimate flexibility, award-winning customer support and millions of traveler reviews, Viator offers experiences so incredible, you'll want to tell your friends.

About Travala.com

Founded in 2017, Travala.com has grown from a small start-up to the world's leading blockchain-based travel booking service. Having evolved from an ambitious vision – to decentralise travel through global accessibility, censorship-resistant transactions, and community ownership – Travala.com now operates as a globally distributed team of seasoned travel, fintech, and blockchain industry experts.

Backed by industry giant Binance, whose vision of increasing the freedom of money strongly aligns with Travala.com's own vision. Both companies are leading the way in bringing cryptocurrencies mainstream through their respective platforms, but have synergies to accelerate adoption together.

Travala.com offers over 3,000,000 travel products worldwide, including hotels, homes, flights, tours, and activities. A champion of cryptocurrency adoption, Travala.com also accepts over 30 leading cryptocurrencies, in addition to traditional payment methods.

At the core of Travala.com's value proposition and burgeoning ecosystem is the platform's native cryptocurrency AVA , which can be used for payments, receiving loyalty rewards, and obtaining discounts and bonuses, among several other use cases.

Through next-generation blockchain technology, tokenized incentives, strategic partnerships with industry leaders, and cutting-edge user experience, Travala.com is quickly bridging the gap between the traditional travel industry and the booming blockchain industry.

To stay updated on the latest news and updates, follow Travala.com on Twitter or visit www.travala.com

Media Contact: SHIFT Communications, Travala@shiftcomm.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/travalacom-partners-with-viator-adding-over-400-000-tours--activities-worldwide-301249273.html

SOURCE Travala.com