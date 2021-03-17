Tier 1 Pacific Rim Operator Expands its Network to Achieve Nationwide Coverage with Ceragon; Frame Agreement Valued at up to $23M

LITTLE FALLS, N.J., March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), the global leader in wireless hauling solutions, announced today that a Tier 1 Operator in the Pacific Rim has placed a significant follow-on frame agreement with Ceragon for its flexible wireless hauling solutions, in order to transform its network towards 5G. To create a better, more connected nation, Ceragon will help the operator in expanding its urban network coverage, reliability, and speeds, as well as extend its network to rural countryside to achieve nationwide coverage. This frame agreement is valued at up to $23M throughout 2021 and 2022.

As a leader in 5G technology, the operator had launched its 5G services in major metropolitans in 2019 and currently has more than 700 sites. Ceragon enables the operator to achieve 5G modernization with reduced site build service costs. As the operator plans to deepen its network's reach, Ceragon's unique multicore technology helps it secure a fast and cost-effective path for delivering 5G capacity on sites. Ceragon will also provide the operator turnkey solutions & services that will allow a reliable delivery of essential services even in the most challenging of times, such as the recent COVID-19 crisis.

Ira Palti, President & CEO of Ceragon Networks, commented: "Ceragon is proud and delighted to work with this operator in its quest to transform its nation's economy through new 5G-powered innovations. As the need for connectivity becomes increasingly essential, our solutions and services help accelerate network development and assist operators meet their targets in the 'new normal' and beyond".

The tier 1 Pacific Rim operator is committed to delivering reliable connectivity coverage to its rural countryside – a challenging task considering the great distances and geographical barriers between remote towns. By leveraging Ceragon's high power solutions, the operator can cover longer distances with fewer sites, leading to reduced capital and operating expenses.

The operator selected Ceragon for its product reliability and performance, as well as its ability to quickly deliver complete turnkey solutions & services – including site acquisition, site design, build, and deployment to commissioning. In fact, thanks to Ceragon, this operator managed to deliver a record number of sites over 6 months – something it was unable to do in a span of 12 months previously.





About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) is the global leader in wireless hauling solutions. We help operators and other service providers worldwide increase operational efficiency and enhance end customers' quality of experience with innovative wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Our customers include wireless service providers, public safety organizations, government agencies and utility companies, which use our solutions to deliver 5G & 4G, mission-critical multimedia services and other applications at high reliability and speed. Ceragon's unique multicore technology and disaggregated approach to wireless hauling provides highly reliable, fast to deploy, high-capacity wireless hauling for 5G and 4G networks with minimal use of spectrum, power and other resources. It enables increased productivity, as well as simple and quick network modernization, positioning Ceragon as a leading solutions provider for the 5G era. We deliver a range of professional services that ensure efficient network rollout and optimization to achieve the highest value for our customers. Our solutions are deployed by more than 400 service providers, as well as hundreds of private network owners, in more than 150 countries.

