Valdosta State Announces New Student Success Partnership

ATLANTA, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valdosta State University, today, announced a partnership with Civitas Learning to continue its renowned student-centered and data-informed approach to student success. Valdosta State prioritizes student support, and with Civitas Learning can now focus even more on solving challenges and providing resources to students from enrollment to graduation. Valdosta State University joins seven institutions serving more than 100,000 students in the state of Georgia partnering with Civitas Learning, including the University of North Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kennesaw State University, and Gordon State College.

"During this global pandemic, we know our students are facing unprecedented challenges both in and out of the classroom. It is our job to encourage them and ensure a safe and supportive learning environment so they stay on their path to graduation," said Dr. Rodney Carr, Vice President for Student Success at Valdosta State University. "Civitas Learning's platform will help our teams do just that. We can use real-time data to meet the needs of our students and ensure they get the support they need, when they need it."

In recent years, Valdosta State leadership has expanded and prioritized experiential learning opportunities for students and created a campus culture focused on individual student success. Under Dr. Carr's leadership, the Division of Student Success formed a model for full-time professional advising centers in all six of VSU's academic colleges and the Honors College. The initiative expanded support to assist faculty in their role as mentors to students. Valdosta State now serves a diverse student population, representing more than 12,000 students from across the world.

In addition to generating institution-wide insights on student success trends and initiatives, Civitas Learning's platform will provide advisors with individualized student profiles embedded in a collaborative workflow solution. This approach will help ensure their student support is coordinated, efficient, and effective.

About Valdosta State University: Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a public university in Valdosta, Georgia, serving over 12,000 undergraduate and graduate students in over 60 bachelor, associate, masters, and doctorate programs, from business to education and health sciences. Located in the heart of Valdosta and just 16 miles from the Florida state line, Valdosta State students are within walking distance of the city and just a short drive away from the beach, as well as nearby cities Atlanta, Jacksonville, and Orlando, and all the industry, culture, internships and service opportunities they offer.

Known for its comprehensive academic advising program, Valdosta State prides itself on its individualized approach to education and its commitment to student success, consistently ranking as a top college for social mobility. Valdosta State students are driven, focused, and determined to use their success to impact and transform the South Georgia region and all the communities they touch.

About Civitas Learning®: We help colleges and universities harness the power of their student data to improve student success. We embed actionable insights and applied analytics into connected workflow applications to support the student journey. Equipped with our platform, leaders, advisors and faculty have the tools they need to measurably and sustainably improve enrollment, course success, persistence, graduation and equity.





Today, we support more than 400 colleges and universities, reaching nearly 9 million students. Together with our growing community of customers, we are making the most of the world's learning data to help a million more students graduate.

