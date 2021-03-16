Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., Wins Industrial Base Assessment Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) was awarded an approximately $32M five-year contract to support the Assessments and Investment program office within the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy (DASD INDPOL).

Under this contract, SPA will support the Department of Defense in strengthening and protecting the resiliency of the US industrial base. Using business intelligence analytics and other methods, SPA will work with DASD INDPOL to assess risk to the US industrial base and identify mitigation strategies, support the execution of Defense Production Act Titles I & III, and provide industry engagement and liaison support for senior DoD leadership.

"Ensuring U.S. warfighting capabilities maintain the advantage over our adversaries is an essential mission of the Department of Defense and one that our team of dedicated professionals is passionate about," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are honored to have been supporting the Department over the last 16 years, helping to strengthen the defense industrial base and supply chain resiliency. We look forward to continuing this successful partnership with this new contract well into the future."

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading-edge solutions that integrate technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; and Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/systems-planning-and-analysis-inc-wins-industrial-base-assessment-contract-301248522.html

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.