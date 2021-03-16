Nabis Announces Exclusive Partnership with PLUS to Distribute All THC Products in California

OAKLAND, Calif., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabis , one of California's leading cannabis wholesale marketplaces, announced today that the company entered into an exclusive partnership with Plus Products Inc. (CSE:PLUS) (OTCQX:PLPRF) ("PLUS") to provide licensed distribution for their cannabis products in California.

"PLUS is extremely excited to move forward with Nabis as our licensed distribution partner," stated Jake Heimark, Co-founder and CEO of PLUS. "Nabis brings a unique blend of technology, fulfilment logistics, and general brand support that enables their self-service model to be as successful as possible for their partners."

PLUS, a cannabis and hemp branded products company in the U.S., announced in February a strategic shift to expand its sales team, internalize all account management, and transition to a self-service distribution partner, Nabis, to manage all order fulfillment in the California adult-use market.

"We are delighted to partner with PLUS to add their category defining edibles to our leading assortment of cannabis products on the Nabis Marketplace," said Vince Ning, CEO of Nabis. "Nabis is excited to enable PLUS with a scalable and cost-effective distribution strategy and help them further the expansion of their brands and products."

PLUS THC products will now be available for retailers to order on the Nabis Marketplace, a digital wholesale platform that streamlines B2B purchases with instant inventory updates and delivery within 36 hours.

To learn more about how to place wholesale orders for PLUS THC products, visit nabis.com .

About Nabis

Nabis is a leading technology and cannabis distributor with a best-in-class wholesale marketplace platform that supports the largest portfolio of individual brands, supplying more than 99% of California's dispensaries with the most diverse selection of innovative products. Nabis offers clients compliant logistics, warehousing, payment collection, financing, sales, and marketing services to accelerate brand growth and access for the largest cannabis market in the world. Founded in 2017 by Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, Nabis is fueled by cutting-edge distribution technology designed in-house with integrated logistics dedicated to our brand and retail partners. Nabis works directly with brands to ensure lightning-fast fulfillment and provides actionable sales data and insights to help brands scale and grow. Learn more: Nabis.com

About PLUS

PLUS is a cannabis and hemp branded products company focused on using nature to bring balance to consumers' lives. PLUS's mission is to make cannabis safe and approachable – that begins with high-quality products that deliver consistent consumer experiences. PLUS is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Media Contact:

Trevor Maniscalo

Grasslands: A Journalism-Minded Agency

trevor@mygrasslands.com

630-841-1017

