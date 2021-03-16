UNDRBUDR Announces Partnership with USA CRITS and Sponsorship of D1 Women's Team

MONTCLAIR, N.J., March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UNDRBUDR, which develops high performance, nature-inspired skincare, today announced becoming a brand sponsor of USA CRITS, the leading North American street racing series as well as sponsoring their participating D1 women's team United Cycling. UNDRBUDR will sponsor the 10 event Series which begins this year in June at The Saint Francis Tulsa Tough Criterium and concludes at the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic playing host to the USA CRITS Finals and International Crit Challenge. Both organizations are committed to raising the profile of criterium racing as well as elite men and women racers throughout the US.

Rich Ferraro, CEO and Founder of UNDRBUDR, said, "UNDRBUDR is all about high performance and connecting with the cycling community, nothing embodies this more than flat out street racing. The USA CRITS format, nationwide stops, and live shows are helping to raise awareness of the sport as well as elite teams", Rich added "We're particularly impressed that USA CRITS was one of the first series of this type to provide equal pay to women racers, women are bringing so much excitement to our sport and its time they get the exposure and equity deserved."

UNDRBUDR also announced joining as a partner sponsor of Texas based, United Cycling's D1 Women's Team. The introduction was made by USA CRITS as they continue to elevate their participating teams.

"USA CRITS looks forward to helping introduce UNDRBUDR across America. UNDRBUDR supporting both the Series and getting behind one of our D1 women's teams is exactly what is needed as we push to grow a sustainable sports model built around the most exciting and watchable style of American bike racing," said Scott Morris, Managing Director USA CRITS.

About UNDRBUDR, LLC (undrbudr.com)

UNDRBUDR develops high performance, nature-inspired skincare to protect active people before during and after exercise. UNDRBUDR Chamois Cream, launched in 2020, was developed for cyclists of all capabilities and in all conditions. UNDRBUDR has set an industry standard by being the first to develop and improve upon performance metrics for skincare specific to cycling conditions. UNDRBUDR is also committed to sourcing natural, sustainable ingredients which meet these performance, standards rather than chemical or synthetic equivalents wherever possible.

About USA CRITS (usacrits.com)

Headed into the 15th year, USA CRITS is the premiere cycling series in the United States. USA CRITS features watchable venues across the US hosting #D1 teams competing in season-long team and individual jersey competitions. The events that form USA CRITS have the ideals that have made criterium racing an American legacy: challenging courses that showcase arts and entertainment districts, a large and growing base of spectators, broad community support, and strong marketing opportunities for partners.

