Noblis Awarded $44M Contract with CMS for Office of Information Technology Program Project Management Support

RESTON, Va., March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Noblis, a leading provider of science, technology and strategy services to the federal government, has been awarded a 4-year contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) for the Office of Information Technology (OIT) Program Project Management Support (PPMS). Under the contract Noblis will provide project management leadership, guidance, thought leadership, and value-add services to advance the CMS mission in key areas, such as data science, digital and agile transformation, and IT modernization.

The Noblis team is working side-by-side with some of the agency's most critical programs from different groups within CMS such as the OIT, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation (CMMI), and the Office of the Administrator (OA). Amr ElSawy, Noblis president and CEO said, "We are proud and excited to continue our work on the agency's priority initiatives that modernize and optimize the nation's federal healthcare system."

"Noblis provides critical project management expertise and solutions engineering and architecture delivery, " said Mile Corrigan, Noblis senior vice president of federal civilian solutions. "Like many agencies, CMS is challenged with doing more in less time with fewer resources and under increasing administrative demands. Our team is bringing program management best practices to their enterprise missions."

This win allows Noblis to continue serving CMS in various roles and for several missions, such as Disaster Recovery as a Service, CMS Cloud, Technical Reference Architecture support, data analysis and dashboarding, and many other transformative initiatives. "Noblis, and our entire PPMS team, look forward to continuing this work side by side with CMS leadership and are grateful for the trust shown with this award," said Sean Rutherford, Noblis senior capture manager.

ABOUT NOBLIS

Noblis is a dynamic science, technology, and strategy organization dedicated to creating forward-thinking technical and advisory solutions in the public interest. We bring the best of scientific thought, management, and engineering expertise together in an environment of independence and objectivity to deliver enduring impact on federal missions. Noblis works with a wide range of government clients in the defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civil sectors. Together with our wholly owned subsidiary, Noblis ESI, we tackle the nation's toughest problems and apply advanced solutions to our clients' most critical missions.

Media Contact

Jennie Doran, Noblis, 703-610-2906, jennie.doran@noblis.org

SOURCE Noblis