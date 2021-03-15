5W Public Relations Welcomes Leading Global Health and Wellness Brand, GNC, to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named Consumer PR Agency of Record for GNC, a leading global health and wellness brand that offers science-based products and solutions for consumers. The client joins the agency's established roster of Health and Wellness clients, many of whom are at the forefront of battling the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Through the partnership, 5WPR will support GNC's new and existing product portfolios, retail, exclusive products and distribution partners, and celebrity partnerships through strategic media and influencer relations, speaking engagements, thought leadership and activations, both regionally and nationally.

"We are excited to welcome GNC to our practice. We look forward to applying our expertise and experience to further showcase their world class products and services, making them widely accessible to all those in pursuit of bettering their health," said 5WPR President, Dara A. Busch.

As one of the agency's fastest-growing sectors, 5WPR's Health & Wellness Practice has proven proficiency in identifying and leveraging trending areas and emerging industries, including CBD and cannabis, parenting, and wellness technologies such as PPE and telemedicine. Their work has received several industry accolades, including a Bronze Stevie® Award in the 2020 International Business Awards® for PR Campaign of the Year in the COVID-19-related Information category.

The practice offers their clients integrated campaigns including media relations, thought leadership, executive profiling, product placement, digital marketing, and social communications. Through key relationships with media, influencers, bloggers, and celebrities, the team executes 360 degree campaigns that result in meaningful coverage for their clients.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high quality science-based products and solutions to help consumers live mighty, live fit, and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

