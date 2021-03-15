 Skip to main content

Repurchase of shares/SDRs in Kindred Group plc

PRNewswire  
March 15, 2021 2:57am   Comments
VALLETTA, Malta, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the period of 8 March 2021 until 12 March 2021, Kindred Group plc ("Kindred" or the "Company"), has repurchased a total of 138,000 shares/SDRs as part of the buy-back program initiated by the Board of Directors with the purpose to return excess cash to the Company's shareholders. The buy-back program, which Kindred announced on 26 February 2021, is carried out in accordance with the Maltese Companies Act, EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR"), the EU Commission's delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 (the "Safe Harbour Regulation") and the applicable rules of Nasdaq's Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares.

The shares/SDRs have been repurchased as follows.

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no of shares)

Weighted average share price per day (SEK)

Total daily transaction value (SEK

                                   

8 March 2021

 

32,000

 

129.0520

 

4,129,664

                                   

9 March 2021

 

32,000

 

133.2223

 

4,263,114

                                   

10 March 2021

 

32,000

 

133.8367

 

4,282,774

                                   

11 March 2021

 

32,000

 

140.4840

 

4,495,488

                                   

12 March 2021

 

10,000

 

138.7939

 

1,387,939

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Nordea Bank Abp on behalf of Kindred. Following the acquisitions above, Kindred's holding of own shares/SDRs amounted to 3,813,358 as per 12 March 2021. The total number of issued shares in Kindred is 230,126,200.

A full breakdown of the transactions conducted in accordance with article 5.3 of MAR and article 2.3 of the Safe Harbour Regulation is attached to this press release. The total volume of Kindred shares/SDRs which have been repurchased within the current share buy-back program from 1 March 2021 until and including 12 March 2021, amounts to 842,000 shares. A maximum of 2,000,000 shares/SDRs can be repurchased within the frame of the buy-back program and the total share repurchases under the program may not exceed SEK 190,000,000. For information about all transactions carried out under the buyback program, please see Nasdaq Stockholm's website:

http://www.nasdaqomx.com/transactions/markets/nordic/corporate-actions/stockholm/repurchases-of-own-shares

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014) and the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 15-03-2021 07:30 CET.

CONTACT:

For more information:

Patrick Kortman, Head of Corporate Development & Investor Relations, +46 723 877 438

 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/repurchase-of-shares-sdrs-in-kindred-group-plc,c3306006

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3306006/1386493.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3306006/9b2e8f54eeb4f450.pdf

Press release - Repurchase of own shares during 8 to 12 March 2021

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/repurchase-of-sharessdrs-in-kindred-group-plc-301247090.html

SOURCE Kindred Group

