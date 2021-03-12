Angel Notes Publishes BUY Recommendation for MSBAI
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSBAI, an Air Force Techstars 2020 company, has been selected by Angel Notes as a BUY recommendation to their community of subscribed investors (angelnotes.co/msbai-deal-analysis).
MSBAI's equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (startengine.com/msbai) is presently raising $1,070,000 to commercialize the GURU Engineering Artificial Intelligence Assistant. In the Angel Notes Deal Analysis for MSBAI, they cover:
MSBAI Overview & Business Model
Terms
Traction
MSBAI Financials & Liquidity
Cap Table & Valuation
Market Analysis
Can MSBAI build a sustainable economic moat?
The Team
Debt
Intellectual Property
Exit Strategy
Conclusion: Did I Invest?
And it concludes:
"Yes! As you can see below, the company meets all our investment criteria. So let's go add MSBAI to our portfolio!"
Is there a market for the product offered? YES
Is it a stable/growing market? YES
Has the company a sustainable and scalable business model? YES
Is the market big enough? Is there a chance for us to realize a 100x return on the investment if everything goes smoothly? YES
Has the company a healthy balance sheet? YES
Has the company a competitive advantage? YES
Can the company build a sustainable economic moat? YES
Will the company have a sufficient runway after the raise? YES
Can we trust the team? YES
Is the valuation reasonable? YES
Angel Notes Analyzes startup investments from 50+ online investment platforms like Republic and WeFunder to help investors build a successful portfolio of startups.
MSBAI is a privately held small business located in Los Angeles, CA, developing the cognitive AI assistant for engineering: GURU.
Contact:
Allan Grosvenor, CEO
allan@msb.ai
310-954-2049
