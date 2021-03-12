 Skip to main content

Angel Notes Publishes BUY Recommendation for MSBAI

PRNewswire  
March 12, 2021 4:56pm   Comments
LOS ANGELES, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSBAI, an Air Force Techstars 2020 company, has been selected by Angel Notes as a BUY recommendation to their community of subscribed investors (angelnotes.co/msbai-deal-analysis).

MSBAI's equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine (startengine.com/msbai) is presently raising $1,070,000 to commercialize the GURU Engineering Artificial Intelligence Assistant. In the Angel Notes Deal Analysis for MSBAI, they cover:

MSBAI Overview & Business Model
Terms
Traction
MSBAI Financials & Liquidity
Cap Table & Valuation
Market Analysis
Can MSBAI build a sustainable economic moat?
The Team
Debt
Intellectual Property
Exit Strategy
Conclusion: Did I Invest?

And it concludes:

"Yes! As you can see below, the company meets all our investment criteria. So let's go add MSBAI to our portfolio!"

Is there a market for the product offered?        YES
Is it a stable/growing market?        YES
Has the company a sustainable and scalable business model?        YES
Is the market big enough? Is there a chance for us to realize a 100x return on the investment if everything goes smoothly?        YES
Has the company a healthy balance sheet?        YES
Has the company a competitive advantage?        YES
Can the company build a sustainable economic moat?        YES
Will the company have a sufficient runway after the raise?        YES
Can we trust the team?        YES
Is the valuation reasonable?        YES

Angel Notes Analyzes startup investments from 50+ online investment platforms like Republic and WeFunder to help investors build a successful portfolio of startups.

MSBAI is a privately held small business located in Los Angeles, CA, developing the cognitive AI assistant for engineering: GURU.

Contact:
Allan Grosvenor, CEO
allan@msb.ai
310-954-2049

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/angel-notes-publishes-buy-recommendation-for-msbai-301246658.html

SOURCE MSBAI

