Hino Trucks and Cummins Announce Medium and Heavy-Duty Engine Offering

NOVI, Mich., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- During the virtual 2021 NTEA Work Truck Show, Hino Trucks announced their intent to produce medium- and heavy-duty Hino trucks with Cummins engines for sale in North America. As a result of this announcement, Hino intends to offer Cummins B6.7™ and L9™ engines in Hino's L and XL Series models by the end of 2021.

"We are thrilled to offer Cummins' proven B6.7 and L9 engines," stated Hino's Bob Petz, Senior VP of Vehicle and Parts Sales. "The reliability, performance and durability presented with Cummins engines coupled with the award-winning Hino conventional cab will provide our customers the Ultimate Ownership Experience."

"The Cummins B6.7 and L9 have an unmatched legacy in the medium-duty space, with nearly 80 years of combined production history," said Amy Boerger, Cummins' Vice President and General Manager, North America On Highway. "We are confident Hino customers with Cummins engines will continue to enjoy low cost of operation ownership with our combined offering."

As part of Hino's Work Truck Show announcement, Hino plans to redirect engineering and other resources to accelerate the development of the battery electric vehicle (BEV) portion of Project Z, the company's development path to zero emission vehicles (ZEV). The company had previously announced plans to develop and produce a full range of class 4 through 8 Battery Electric Trucks by 2024. It is now planning to begin low volume production of the BEV models in the fourth quarter of 2022, ramping up to full production by the end of 2023.

"Our industry is in the midst of a generational shift from traditional vehicles to Zero Emission Vehicles," noted Hino's Glenn Ellis, Senior VP of Customer Experience. "This new partnership is in line with the recent shift we have seen among other OEMs who are looking to strong industry partners to help offset their growing R&D investments into new ZEVs."

Hino will begin production of Cummins powered trucks at the West Virginia and the Woodstock plant in October 2021, using engines built by Cummins at their Rocky Mount Engine Plant in North Carolina. The company plans to make the Cummins B6.7 engine available in the L Series by the end of 2021, initially offering the engine in two ratings: 240 HP and 260 HP. The B6.7 will be paired with Allison's 2000 and 3000 Series transmissions. Starting in 2022, the Cummins L9 engine will be available in Hino's XL Series model, initially in three ratings: 300 HP, 330 HP and 360 HP. The L9 can be paired with Allison's 3000 or 3500 Series transmission or an Eaton manual.

Hino and Cummins will continue to evaluate additional opportunities to collaborate on powertrain strategies in the future.

About Hino Trucks:

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States. Headquartered in Novi, Michigan, Hino has a network of over 240 dealers nationwide committed to achieving excellence in the ultimate ownership experience. Learn more about Hino Trucks at http://www.hino.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Cummins, Inc.:

Cummins Inc. is a global technology company designing, manufacturing, distributing and servicing a broad portfolio of clean power solutions; including diesel, natural gas, hybrid, electric and other alternative solutions. Established in 1919 and headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), Cummins serves customers in more than 190 countries and territories around the world. More information can be found at cummins.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hino-trucks-and-cummins-announce-medium-and-heavy-duty-engine-offering-301246552.html

SOURCE Hino Trucks