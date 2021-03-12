Lument Partners with Argentum for 2021 Largest For-Profit Senior Living Providers Report

NEW YORK, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lument and Argentum are partnering to produce the "2021 Largest Providers Report," an informative list of the nation's largest for-profit senior living operators that will also feature compelling content on the state of the industry and its challenges. For-profit senior living providers of every size are encouraged to complete this brief survey and submit their data.

Argentum, a leading national association dedicated to supporting senior living communities and the seniors and families they serve, has been producing the report for over two decades. The report serves as an important resource for investors, media, product and service industries, executive search firms, developers, and market-watchers throughout the year.

"The annual Largest Providers Reports have served as a tracking and benchmarking resource for this industry for 20 years," said James Balda, president and CEO, Argentum. "With the changes of the past year, this information may prove especially valuable in 2021."

Lument, the combined organization of legacy industry experts Lancaster Pollard, Hunt Real Estate Capital and RED Capital Group, is partnering with Argentum to collect and synthesize the data, as well as offer insights on timely topics. The report will include a look at the immediate and long-term effects of COVID-19, investor trends, the role of 55+ communities, and an update on women in leadership in the industry.

"Informative data that offers real insights and adds value is more important than ever," said Aaron Becker, senior managing director and head of production for seniors housing and healthcare at Lument. "Argentum has done a fantastic job on past reports and we are thrilled to partner with them this year, when the perspective of providers working on the frontlines of this pandemic is helpful beyond measure."

Last year's list featured 150 providers and a total of more than 625,000 units, and the hope is that 2021's version will be even more expansive. The report ranks U.S. senior living providers in terms of size according to number of units, number of employees, types of offered care and other considerations.

There is no charge to participate and organizations do not have to be Argentum members to submit data. The deadline to complete the survey, which can be found here, is March 19. With the exception of continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), the report does not include data on nonprofit or skilled nursing providers. The "2021 Largest Providers Report" will be released without charge to the public this summer.

About Lument

ORIX Real Estate Capital Holdings, LLC, d/b/a Lument, is a subsidiary of ORIX Corporation USA. Lument is a national leader in commercial real estate finance. As the combined organization of legacy industry experts Hunt Real Estate Capital, Lancaster Pollard, and RED Capital Group, Lument delivers a comprehensive set of capital solutions customized for investors in multifamily, affordable housing, and seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Lument is a Fannie Mae DUS®, Freddie Mac Optigo®, FHA, and USDA lender. In addition, Lument offers a suite of proprietary commercial lending, investment banking, and investment management solutions. Lument has approximately 600 employees in over 25 offices across the United States. Securities, investment banking, and advisory services are provided through OREC Securities, LLC, d/b/a Lument Securities. Member FINRA/SIPC. For more information, visit www.lument.com .

About Argentum

Argentum is the leading national association exclusively dedicated to supporting companies operating professionally managed, resident-centered senior living communities and the older adults and families they serve. Since 1990, Argentum has advocated for choice, independence, dignity, and quality of life for all older adults.

Argentum member companies operate senior living communities offering assisted living, independent living, continuing care, and memory care services. Along with its state partners, Argentum's membership represents approximately 75 percent of the senior living industry—an industry with a national economic impact of nearly a quarter of a trillion dollars and responsible for providing over 1.6 million jobs. These numbers will continue to grow as the U.S. population ages.

Argentum's programs and initiatives are driven by its membership. For more information about joining Argentum, please visit argentum.org/membership. Learn more at argentum.org.

