Absolute Web and Searchspring Partner to Launch a New Module to Enhance Personalization With Magento 2

MIAMI, March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Absolute Web, a Magento Solutions partner and full-service eCommerce agency in Miami, Florida, and Los Angeles, California, has partnered with Searchspring, a site search and merchandising platform for online stores, to develop a new module to enhance personalization on Magento 2 stores.

Searchspring offers personalized eCommerce solutions like site search, merchandising, navigation, and personalization to help brands create individual shopping experiences, capturing shopper intent through personal product recommendations, session recommendations, and geo-merchandising by using real-time targeting and display.

Together, Absolute Web and Searchspring developed a new open-source, data-tracking module that allows retailers to quickly personalize their store's online shopping experience, even after implementation. Searchspring shared that they're "a learning platform, meaning the more data it can track, the more intelligent it becomes," so the module will start to learn behavior earlier on in the implementation process.

When Searchspring is set live on a store, it will already be "equipped with critical insights that allow for enhanced personalization." The module is open source, so Magento developers will find it easy to integrate. It "allows for the automatic installation of Searchspring Intellisuggest tracking scripts on product detail pages, cart pages, and the checkout success page." From there, behavioral data collected through Magento will be used to provide a more personalized shopping experience.

The new module will work best for Health & Beauty, Apparel, and Regulated industries, where customers crave a deeper level of personalization.

James Bathgate, VP of Implementations at Searchspring, shared that "Searchspring teamed up with Absolute Web on this project as part of our continued effort to equip online retailers with the tools they need to deliver personalized shopping experiences. We knew they would be the ideal agency to develop this module, given their status as a market leader in Magento development."

To learn more about Absolute Web, visit here , call 305.937.2526 or email info@absoluteweb.com .

Related Images

absolute-web-team-meeting.jpg

Absolute Web Team Meeting

Left to Right - Sergio, Matt, Kyle, Slava

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/absolute-web-and-searchspring-partner-to-launch-a-new-module-to-enhance-personalization-with-magento-2-301246170.html

SOURCE Absolute Web