SmartStop REIT Advisors Partners with Pacific Oak Capital Markets as Dealer Manager

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, an affiliate of SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. (SmartStop), a self-managed and fully-integrated self storage company, announced today that they have partnered with Pacific Oak Capital Markets LLC, to serve as the dealer manager for potential investment offerings the firm may sponsor.

"SmartStop is a best-in-class issuer of compelling alternative investment offerings and we are honored to have been selected to serve as their managing broker-dealer," said Mick Manning, chief executive officer of Pacific Oak Capital Markets. "Our team of professionals stands ready with decades of financial services expertise and long-standing relationships with some of the nation's largest broker-dealers and registered investment advisors to achieve our mission of matching capital with opportunity."

Pacific Oak's executive leadership and management team first came together more than 15 years ago and built one of the most successful alternative investment firms in the nation, raising more than $7.0 billion of investor capital to-date. In 2018, this team launched Pacific Oak to continue its legacy of providing alternative investment opportunities, support and insights to financial professionals and their clients.

"Employing our brand-based investment strategy, SmartStop focuses on developing, acquiring and operating self storage properties," said Executive Chairman H. Michael Schwartz. "We've enjoyed a long history of success in the self storage marketplace and have delivered enviable results to our investors over the years. We are committed to building on this legacy through our partnership with Pacific Oak Capital Markets and look forward to our shared success."

Since 2007, SmartStop and its affiliates have completed approximately $6 billion in real estate transactions. The company has completed multiple full-cycle liquidity events, including the all-cash merger of its original REIT, SmartStop Self Storage, Inc., with Extra Space Storage in 2015 for $13.75 per share, equal to an annualized return of more than 15% to investors. Additionally, SmartStop coordinated the 2019 all-cash merger of its affiliated Strategic Storage Growth Trust, Inc. into Strategic Storage Trust II, Inc. for $12.00 per share, equal to a return of approximately 9.3% to investors. Strategic Storage Trust II was subsequently renamed SmartStop Self Storage REIT, Inc. after a June 2019 Self Administration.

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investment products. For additional information, please visit pacificoakcapitalmarkets.com.

SmartStop is a self-managed REIT with a fully integrated operations team of approximately 400 self storage professionals focused on growing the SmartStop® Self Storage brand. SmartStop, through its indirect subsidiary SmartStop REIT Advisors, LLC, also sponsors other self storage programs, including SST IV and other private programs. SmartStop is the tenth-largest self storage company in the U.S., with approximately $1.7 billion of real estate assets under management, including an owned and managed portfolio of 151 properties in 19 states and Toronto, Canada and comprising over 100,000 units and 11.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information regarding SmartStop is available at www.smartstopselfstorage.com.

