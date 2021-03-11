HOKA Announces New Collaboration with thisisneverthat

GOLETA, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE:DECK) announces a collaboration with Seoul-based fashion brand thisisneverthat® (TINT). The limited new collection, inspired by the intersection of streetwear and mountain-tech, will feature a special-edition colorway of the Speedgoat 4 trail shoe, as well as an apparel capsule designed for exploration, active use, and all-day wear.

The TINT x HOKA Speedgoat 4 (MSRP $160) features an all-new white colorway with blue accents for the trail-tested favorite. Designed with maximal cushion and a unique geometry for a smooth HOKA ride on any surface, the Speedgoat 4 features multi-directional lugs, a Vibram® MegaGrip outsole and carefully-crafted flex grooves designed to handle even rugged mountain terrain with aplomb. The TINT x HOKA Speedgoat 4 is designed to shine in every arena from street to summit.

Founded in 2010, TINT takes a graphic and text-heavy approach to traditional streetwear. These design elements are evident in the TINT x HOKA apparel collection, designed collaboratively between the two brands. The capsule includes a Wind-Resistant Hooded Pullover (MSRP $120), Performance 6" Short ($80), T-Shirt ($45), Bucket Hat ($69) and Performance Crew Sock ($15). Designed for performance, these items will shine equally for workouts, off-road exploration, or all-day comfort. Though similar in name and construction, the apparel items in this collection are designed and produced by TINT and distinct from the performance and lifestyle apparel manufactured by HOKA since early 2020.

"Before working with HOKA, thisisneverthat had never developed true performance products. The collaboration combines thisisneverthat's unique aesthetic vision with two of HOKA's defining features: its technical prowess and its signature blue color," said Jinwoo Park, Designer of Special Projects for thisisneverthat.

"The HOKA x thisisneverthat collab is the union of premium performance and premium streetwear, with the end result being greater than the sum of its parts," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA. "This partnership between two bold and innovative brands provides a totally new perspective on how our shoes and apparel can empower people to move all day in comfort and style."

The collection will be available for pre-sale starting March 18 at Bodega, END, and thisisneverthat.com. It will be available for sale at hokaoneone.com and other select retailers starting March 19.

About HOKA ONE ONE®

HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the Earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About thisisneverthat®

thisisneverthat® is a lifestyle brand based in Seoul, South Korea founded in 2010. The brand's aesthetics draw from '90s Korean subculture, which itself cannot be separated from American pop culture filtered through the lens of Japanese youth movements. Existing in this intrinsically dynamic, global space, thisisneverthat creates timeless products and stands at the forefront of defining South Korea's rapidly changing trends.

The brand's name is a constant reminder of its mantra: Just when you think it's "it," it's most likely not "it." Embodying that boundless transience, thisisneverthat is quickly expanding to engage a global audience.

