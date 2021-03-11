Paradox Partners with Global Ambassadors to Deepen Pursuit of Exploring the Art and Science of Exceptional Teams

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradox, the global conversational AI platform helping talent acquisition teams like Unilever and McDonald's spend more time with people by automating tasks like screening, interview scheduling, and candidate communications, announced today the creation of Team Paradox , its pursuit of studying the art and science of building exceptional teams.

The roster of Global Ambassadors includes PGA Tour star Cameron Smith, 2014 US Olympic Women's Hockey silver medalist Lyndsey Fry, LPGA Tour standouts Jennifer Kupcho and Cheyenne Woods, and NHL legend Shane Doan.

"We've always believed that if you get the people thing right, you can build teams that change the world," said Aaron Matos, Paradox's founder and CEO. "To truly invest in that mission, we think it's critical to study high-performance teams through multiple lenses. We chose each of our ambassadors with purpose — because they've achieved excellence at their craft, but also because they've championed a pursuit of something bigger than themselves."

"I'm never alone on the golf course — every swing I take, every putt I read, there's a team behind me helping make magic happen," said Cheyenne Woods, a Phoenix native and two-time women's golf champion globally. "I joined Team Paradox because they believe in something bigger than the products they build. They believe in transformation and making a difference for their clients. I couldn't be more excited to be an ambassador for their brand."

Paradox's inaugural Global Ambassadors have broken barriers in the world of athletics, but more importantly, they've built and worked alongside incredible teams, and they're committed to using their voices for leadership and inclusion in ways that transcend their sport. They include:

Cheyenne Woods , a two-time pro champion for diversity, equity and inclusion in sports.

, a two-time pro champion for diversity, equity and inclusion in sports. Lyndsey Fry , USA Women's hockey Olympic silver medalist and founder of the first all-girls hockey program in Arizona .

, Women's hockey Olympic silver medalist and founder of the first all-girls hockey program in . Cameron Smith , the 2020 Masters runner-up and top 25 PGA golfer.

, the 2020 Masters runner-up and top 25 PGA golfer. Jennifer Kupcho , a top 20 LPGA golfer and first woman to win a tournament at Augusta National, home of The Master.

, a top 20 LPGA golfer and first woman to win a tournament at Augusta National, home of The Master. Shane Doan , the Arizona Coyotes' all-time leading scorer and — when he retired — the longest tenured captain in NHL history.

Woods, Kupcho, Fry, and Doan all also have a local legacy close to the company's home in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the foundation for Team Paradox has been growing since 2016. Committed to building Arizona's next great software company, Paradox's own team has more than doubled in the last year, and its AI assistant Olivia is helping hundreds of the world's largest global employers — companies like CVS Health and Compass Group — build teams of all sizes and constructs.

"Our Ambassadors are an extension of the Team Paradox core: our employees and clients," said Jessica Rush, Chief Talent Officer at Paradox. "We've seen first hand what happens when you bring together talented people aligned to a common mission."

Learn more about Team Paradox here .

About Paradox

Launched in late 2016, Paradox was founded with the belief that if companies get the people thing right, they can build teams that change the world. In a few short years, the Scottsdale-based startup has grown into the clear leader in Conversational AI, supporting some of the world's largest employers, including Unilever, McDonald's, CVS Health, PepsiCo, and Aramark.



Olivia, the company's conversational AI assistant, is helping TA teams automate tasks like screening, interview scheduling, candidate communications, and more, so recruiters can spend more time with people, not software. Paradox has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019 and the 2020 Brandon Hall Gold Award for Best Advance in AI for Business Impact. It was also recently named one of Forbes' Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more, visit www.paradox.ai .

