eInfochips launches EIC PROPEL™ to accelerate Azure-based IoT solution development

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eInfochips, a leading provider of product engineering services and enabler of digital transformation for enterprises globally, has teamed with Microsoft to develop EIC PROPELTM that helps accelerate service delivery of Azure-based custom IoT projects.

The accelerator comprises a collection of configurable, field-hardened modules that perform, among other things, connectivity and device management, and data analytics and reporting. By engaging eInfochips for custom IoT development and deployment needs, customers can realize savings in engineering efforts besides achieving faster time-to-market and better quality.

The solution leverages several key functionalities from Azure IoT. The front end is built on micro frontends architecture and the backend is built on a microservices architecture.

Microsoft Azure is an ever-expanding set of cloud services that let organizations build, test, deploy, secure, and manage applications, services, and solutions that have been leveraged extensively by the team.

"EIC PROPELTM comes with several prebuilt modules to choose from, as per the industry use case. These can then be quickly configured and deployed in development, test, and production environments. Our device to digital expertise spanning across IoT, Cloud, and DevOps, along with the newly launched offerings, helps our customers get to market faster," said Santosh Shiva, global head of partnerships, eInfochips.

"We are pleased that eInfochips is leveraging Microsoft Azure services to enable customers' digital transformation at scale," said Michael Kuptz, general manager Americas, IoT and Mixed Reality Sales at Microsoft. "eInfochips and Microsoft are working together to provide a variety of Azure-powered edge-to-cloud solutions that let customers seamlessly build, deploy and scale connected products."

More details on EIC PROPELTM can be found here.

About eInfochips

eInfochips, an Arrow Electronics company, is a leading provider of digital transformation and product engineering services. With 500-plus products developed and 40M deployments in 140 countries over 25-plus years, eInfochips continues to fuel technological innovations.

In partnership with Microsoft, eInfochips offers Azure-powered IoT services for multiple industry verticals, including industrial, oil & gas, retail, healthcare, smart home, security & surveillance, consumer electronics, automotive, among others.

