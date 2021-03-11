Comscore Signs New Agreement with Ovation for Video-On-Demand Audience Measurement

RESTON, Va., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced an agreement to provide Ovation, an American television network dedicated to celebrating and supporting all forms of art and culture, with Comscore's industry-leading video-on-demand (VOD) audience measurement.



Under the agreement, Ovation will have access to Comscore OnDemand Essentials®, Comscore's currency measurement service for VOD, in the US to better understand precise census-level measurement of VOD programming and leveraging VOD consumption across nearly every MVPD in the US.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ovation for video-on-demand measurement," said Carol Hinnant, Chief Commercial Officer, Comscore. "Our unprecedented scale will provide a deeper understanding of their audiences and the VOD landscape. We look forward to supporting the Ovation team in its mission to help people discover information and make life's most important decisions."

"We are pleased to be signing a new agreement for Comscore's OnDemand Essentials measurement," added Liz Janneman, EVP of Network Strategy at Ovation. "For an independent television and digital media company that celebrates all forms of art, Comscore's VOD data complements Ovation's artful curation of on-demand programming."

Ovation's mission is to support all forms of art and culture with an audience first mindset valuing every individual. Ovation selectively curates and airs arts related content, including specials, documentaries, and films. Ovation TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand.

Ovation's signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS , includes a coalition of over 130 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts.

Comscore OnDemand Essentials® provides precise, census-level measurement of video-on-demand programming. Leveraging VOD consumption from more than 105 million TV screens and nearly every multichannel video programming distributor (MVPD) across the U.S., OnDemand Essentials offers a level of granularity and stability absent from other VOD measurement services, which enables more timely and accurate programming and marketing decisions.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

About OVATION TV America's Only Arts Network

As an independent television, production, and digital media company, OVATION TV has an unparalleled commitment to the arts, culture, and captivating entertainment. Showcasing a lineup of critically-acclaimed premium dramas, specials, documentaries, and iconic films, OVATION TV salutes innovative storytelling with popular programming that includes Inside the Actors Studio, Murdoch Mysteries, Riviera, Frankie Drake Mysteries, Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, The Fall, Luther, Midsomer Murders, Landscape Artist of the Year, Grand Designs, Amazing Hotels, Chasing the Sun, and Anthony Bourdain: No Reservations. Ovation also powers JOURNY, the dedicated streaming service where art, culture, and travel intersect. The company has provided more than $15M in contributions and in-kind support to arts institutions and arts education. Its signature advocacy platform, STAND FOR THE ARTS, includes a coalition of over 130 arts organizations, cultural institutions, and arts leaders throughout the country raising awareness about art's positive impact, protecting access for everyone, and encouraging action on behalf of the arts. OVATION TV is available on major providers via cable, satellite and telco systems including Comcast Cable/Xfinity, DIRECTV/AT&T U-verse, SPECTRUM, Verizon FiOS, as well as on demand. You can follow OVATION TV on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, OvationTV.com, and through our App, OVATION NOW.





