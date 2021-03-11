Adverty awarded TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal validated by ABC audit

STOCKHOLM, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Adverty, the in-game and esports advertising specialists, have been awarded the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) Brand Safety Certified Seal after demonstrating its compliance with rigorous brand safety standards.

The verification, which is independently validated through an audit by ABC, demonstrates Adverty's compliance with industry best practices and gives brand partners greater confidence that their advertising will not be associated with content that could jeopardise their reputation.

Adverty works with brands to help them access hard-to-reach audiences in the hugely engaging environments of gaming and e-sports, unlocking extensive opportunities to monetise a vast, exclusive network with contextual, seamless brand messaging.

As a TAG approved auditor with a portfolio of over 100 brand safety clients, ABC supplies the online media industry with a trusted and robust validation service, delivering reassurance to those in the online ad trading industry. For more information on ABC's audit services please go to: www.abc.org.uk/audit-services/brand-safety

Tobias Knutsson, CEO of Adverty, said: "It's very important to us to create a safe, transparent and trusted environment in which our brand partners can operate, so to have official recognition of that is a significant milestone."

"Brand safety is absolutely critical to the future of our industry and I would encourage any businesses working with advertisers in the digital space to undergo this process in order to build back confidence for brands."

Simon Redlich, Chief Executive at ABC, said: "We're delighted that Adverty has completed our audit to demonstrate compliance with the TAG Brand Safety Certified guidelines. Achieving BSC certification shows they're committed to adopting the high standards necessary to protect themselves and their customers in the important area of brand safety."

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London, New York, Madrid, Helsinki, St Petersburg and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

About ABC

ABC is a leading industry-owned auditor for media products and services, with specialist skills in digital ad trading. Through our experienced teams we provide an independent service checking compliance across a range of media standards. Our rigorous auditing of multiple business types underpins the work of other Standards setters such as BARB and TAG.

ABC has played an integral role in developing and auditing online standards for nearly 25 years. We conducted the world's first Brand Safety audit back in 2006, and in the same year partnered with the IAB US to create the International IAB/ ABC Spiders and Robots List. We helped launch JICWEBS (the Joint Industry Currency for Web Standards) in 1999 and were part of the team that defined and validated early online metrics, including many of the standards being used today. In 2013, our viewability testing was the first in the world to be performed in a controlled, walled garden environment.

Our logo stands for quality and trust in media, empowering our £22bn industry to trade with confidence. For more information please visit www.abc.org.uk. For press enquiries, please contact Suzy Saker at press@abc.org.uk or 01442 200788.

About the Trustworthy Accountability Group

The Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) is the leading global certification program fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. TAG advances its mission of eliminating fraudulent traffic, facilitating the sharing of threat intelligence, and promoting brand safety by connecting industry leaders, analyzing threats, and sharing best practices worldwide. The 600+ member TAG community include the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. This U.S. Department of Homeland Security designation means TAG is the primary forum for sharing threat intelligence in our industry.

For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net

